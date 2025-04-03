19 Types of Microplastics Found in Cats’ Placental Tissue

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A study published in PLOS One on April 2, 2025, reports the detection of 19 types of microplastic particles in the placentas and fetuses of pregnant cats in the early stages of pregnancy. The study was conducted by Ilaria Ferraboschi and colleagues from the University of Parma, Italy.





Microplastics Tiny plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters, found in the environment as a result of the breakdown of larger plastic items. Microplastics are harmful to both ecosystems and organisms due to their potential for ingestion and toxicity.

Microplastic exposure in animals

Microplastics are small plastic particles that have become widespread environmental contaminants, found in air, water, food and wildlife. Increasingly, humans and animals are exposed to microplastics, which have been associated with various adverse health effects. In rodents, fetal exposure to microplastics during pregnancy has been linked to developmental issues. Microplastics have also been identified in human amniotic fluid, raising further concerns about potential risks to fetal development.

Study design and findings

The researchers focused on stray cats in northern Italy, which were part of a population-control program. They examined eight pregnant cats that had been brought to a veterinary hospital. Using Raman spectroscopy, a chemical analysis technique, the researchers found microplastic particles in fetal tissue from two of the cats and in the placental tissue from three others. A total of 19 distinct types of microplastics were detected in these samples.





Raman spectroscopy A chemical analysis technique that uses laser light to examine the vibrational modes of molecules. It is useful for identifying the molecular composition of materials, including detecting microplastics.

Implications for further research

These findings suggest that microplastics may accumulate in the placentas of cats during early pregnancy, and that they may cross the placental barrier to accumulate in the fetuses themselves. However, further studies are needed to assess whether such exposure could impact fetal health and development in cats.





Given these results and previous research, the authors advocate for the development of alternative materials to reduce plastic use and mitigate the associated pollution risks to both animals and humans. They call on policymakers and industrial stakeholders to take action in addressing the global issue of plastic contamination.





Reference: Ferraboschi I, Canzolino F, Ferrari E, et al. Detection of microplastics in the feline placenta and fetus. Jaffer YD, ed. PLoS ONE. 2025;20(4):e0320694. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0320694



