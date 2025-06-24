500 Bird Species Face Extinction Due to Climate Change, Hunting and Habitat Loss

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Climate change and habitat loss could cause more than 500 bird species to go extinct in the next 100 years, researchers from the University of Reading have found.



Their study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, reveals this number is three times higher than all bird extinctions recorded since 1500 CE. The extinction of vulnerable birds such as the bare-necked umbrellabird, the helmeted hornbill, and the yellow-bellied sunbird-asity would greatly reduce the variety of bird shapes and sizes worldwide, harming ecosystems that depend on unique birds like these for vital functions.



The scientists found that even with complete protection from human-caused threats like habitat loss, hunting and climate change, about 250 bird species could still die out.



Kerry Stewart, lead author of the research from the University of Reading, said: “Many birds are already so threatened that reducing human impacts alone won't save them. These species need special recovery programs, like breeding projects and habitat restoration, to survive.



"We face a bird extinction crisis unprecedented in modern times. We need immediate action to reduce human threats across habitats and targeted rescue programs for the most unique and endangered species."

Bigger threats for bigger birds

The researchers examined nearly 10,000 bird species using data from the IUCN Red List. They predicted extinction risk based on the threats each species faces. The study found that large-bodied birds are more vulnerable to hunting and climate change, while birds with broad wings suffer more from habitat loss.



This research also identified which conservation actions will best preserve both the number of bird species and their ecological functions.



Professor Manuela Gonzalez-Suarez, senior author of the study at the University of Reading, said: “Stopping threats is not enough, as many as 250-350 species will require complementary conservation measures, such as breeding programs and habitat restoration, if they are to survive the next century. Prioritizing conservation programs for just 100 of the most unusual threatened birds could save 68% of the variety in bird shapes and sizes. This approach could help to keep ecosystems healthy.”



Stopping the destruction of habitats would save the most birds overall. However, reducing hunting and preventing accidental deaths would save birds with more unusual features, which are especially important for ecosystem health.





Reference: Stewart K, Venditti C, Carmona CP, et al. Threat reduction must be coupled with targeted recovery programmes to conserve global bird diversity. Nat Ecol Evol. 2025. doi:10.1038/s41559-025-02746-z



