A Banana a Day May Keep the High Blood Pressure Away

New research from the University of Waterloo suggests that increasing the ratio of dietary potassium to sodium may have a greater impact on lowering blood pressure than simply reducing sodium intake. The study offers fresh insights into managing hypertension, a condition affecting over 30% of adults worldwide.





Hypertension (high blood pressure) A condition where the force of the blood against the artery walls is consistently too high, leading to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke and other health complications.

Potassium, sodium and blood pressure regulation

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke and other health conditions, including chronic kidney disease and dementia. Traditionally, individuals with high blood pressure are advised to reduce their sodium intake. However, this new research proposes that increasing potassium-rich foods, such as bananas and broccoli, could be a more effective strategy for managing blood pressure.





Anita Layton, a professor at the University of Waterloo and the Canada 150 Research Chair in Mathematical Biology and Medicine, explains that potassium and sodium are both electrolytes vital for functions like muscle contraction and maintaining fluid balance.





Electrolytes Minerals in the body, such as sodium and potassium, that help regulate body functions by conducting electrical charges, essential for muscle contraction and fluid balance.





"Our research suggests that adding more potassium-rich foods to your diet might have a greater positive impact on your blood pressure than just cutting sodium," Layton said.

Evolutionary perspective on potassium and sodium intake

Historically, human diets were rich in fruits and vegetables, which are high in potassium and low in sodium. According to Melissa Stadt, a PhD candidate in Waterloo's Department of Applied Mathematics and the lead author of the study, "Our body's regulatory systems may have evolved to work best with a high potassium, low sodium diet."





In contrast, modern Western diets are often much higher in sodium and lower in potassium, which could explain the higher prevalence of hypertension in industrialized societies compared to isolated ones.

Mathematical model reveals sex differences in potassium-sodium balance

The researchers used a mathematical model to explore how the ratio of potassium to sodium affects blood pressure. The model also revealed sex differences in the way potassium influences blood pressure. The study found that men are more likely to develop high blood pressure than pre-menopausal women. However, men also tend to respond more positively to an increased ratio of potassium to sodium.





Mathematical modeling A method used by researchers to simulate and analyze real-world systems or processes through mathematical equations, allowing predictions and insights without direct experimentation.





By developing mathematical models, the researchers highlight how these tools can quickly and inexpensively identify how various factors, including diet, influence health. This approach offers a more efficient and ethical way to conduct experiments, particularly in situations where direct human intervention would be challenging or costly.

Implications for dietary recommendations

The study provides new evidence suggesting that a shift toward a higher potassium-to-sodium diet could be an effective public health strategy to reduce the global burden of high blood pressure. The researchers recommend that dietary guidelines consider not only reducing sodium intake but also increasing potassium consumption to optimize blood pressure management.





Reference: Stadt M, Layton AT. Modulation of blood pressure by dietary potassium and sodium: sex differences and modeling analysis. Am J Physiol-Renal Physiol. 2025;328(3):F406-F417. doi: 10.1152/ajprenal.00222.2024



