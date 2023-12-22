A Novel Catalyst System for CO2 Conversion

Researchers are constantly pushing the limits of technology by breaking new ground in CO 2 conversion. Their goal is to turn the harmful greenhouse gas into a valuable resource.





Research groups around the world are developing technologies to convert carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into raw materials for industrial applications. Most experiments under industrially relevant conditions have been carried out with heterogeneous electrocatalysts, i.e. catalysts that are in a different chemical phase to the reacting substances. However, homogeneous catalysts, which are in the same phase as the reactants, are generally considered to be more efficient and selective. To date, there haven’t been any set-ups where homogeneous catalysts could be tested under industrial conditions. A team headed by Kevinjeorjios Pellumbi and Professor Ulf-Peter Apfel from Ruhr University Bochum and the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology UMSICHT in Oberhausen has now closed this gap. The researchers outlined their findings in the journal “Cell Reports Physical Science”*. The article was published in print on December 13, 2023.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE