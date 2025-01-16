A Sustainable Future for Robotics

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers from the University of Bristol and the University of the West of England have emphasized the need for the robotics industry to design robots with reprogrammability and repurposing in mind. This approach could mitigate e-waste and promote sustainability in the sector.

Environmental impact during design

A study published in Towards Autonomous Robotic Systems highlights that 80% of a robot’s environmental impact is determined during its initial design phase. The authors argue that researchers and manufacturers must address the limitations of recycling electronic components and explore innovative strategies for reusing or repurposing robotic systems.





Circular economy An economic model focused on minimizing waste and maximizing resource efficiency. Products are designed to be reused, repurposed, or recycled at the end of their lifecycle, reducing environmental impact. An economic model focused on minimizing waste and maximizing resource efficiency. Products are designed to be reused, repurposed, or recycled at the end of their lifecycle, reducing environmental impact. Repurposing A process that involves modifying a product, such as a robot, for a new use or function. This typically includes reprogramming and hardware integration to extend the utility of the product beyond its original purpose. A process that involves modifying a product, such as a robot, for a new use or function. This typically includes reprogramming and hardware integration to extend the utility of the product beyond its original purpose.





Repurposing robots differs from simple reuse. By integrating new hardware and reprogramming, repurposed robots can serve entirely new functions while retaining their core identity as robotic systems. This flexibility is unique to robotics and offers a practical avenue to extend the lifecycle of electronic products.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Rising e-waste concerns

Electronic waste is a growing global challenge. The Global E-Waste Monitor report from the United Nations noted that 54 million metric tons of e-waste were generated in 2019, with projections reaching 75 million metric tons by 2030. Although robots are not currently classified as e-waste, their inclusion under e-waste regulations is anticipated. If enacted, this classification could increase scrutiny on the robotics industry regarding the design and disposal of its products.

“Regardless of being in industry, academia, or the general public, we are all aware of the growing piles of e-waste produced around the globe. This research summarises the growth of electronics waste levels and the hazards to the planet and people this is causing."

Dr. Helen McGloin.

Many organizations currently store robotic e-waste without repurposing or recycling it, a practice the researchers call “hibernation.” This highlights the need for proactive solutions to avoid escalating waste as robotics become more widespread in homes, schools and workplaces.

“While recycling may seem like an easy option to tackle electronic waste, it is so often miss-managed that alternatives must be sought. This paper looks to challenge all those in the robotics industry to think creatively and pre-emptively into designing for a circular economy.”

Dr. Helen McGloin.

Challenges and opportunities for a circular economy

The researchers identify several barriers to implementing repurposing within the robotics industry, including:

Economic and environmental feasibility : Establishing the viability of repurposing projects.

: Establishing the viability of repurposing projects. Technical challenges : Proving that repurposing processes are effective and practical.

: Proving that repurposing processes are effective and practical. Attitudes toward circular economy models : Encouraging the industry to adopt sustainability-focused design and production practices.

: Encouraging the industry to adopt sustainability-focused design and production practices. Policy and incentives: Advocating for regulations and financial motivations to drive change.

The study suggests that a shift toward a circular economy – where materials and products are reused, recycled or repurposed – is vital for reducing waste and environmental impact in robotics. This could include designing robots with modular parts to simplify hardware updates or software reprogramming for alternative applications.

Future research directions

The team plans to explore consumer and industry attitudes toward secondhand robots, repurposing practices and the barriers preventing widespread adoption of circular economy principles in robotics. Their findings aim to inform policies and encourage innovation in sustainable robotics.





Reference: McGloin H, Studley M, Mawle R, Winfield A. Consulting an oracle; repurposing robots for the circular economy. In: Huda MN, Wang M, Kalganova T, eds. Towards Autonomous Robotic Systems. Vol 15051. Lecture Notes in Computer Science. Springer Nature Switzerland; 2025:107-118. doi: 10.1007/978-3-031-72059-8_10



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.