A Triple-Threat Iron Supplement That Also Improves Gut Health

Iron-deficiency anemia, a condition marked by fatigue and reduced red blood cell counts, is typically treated with oral iron supplements. However, these formulations often leave residual iron in the gastrointestinal tract, contributing to inflammation and microbial imbalances.





A new study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces presents a three-part oral supplement that may bypass these complications.

A formulation combining iron, probiotics and prebiotics

Led by researchers from the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute and Panjab University, India, the team developed a formulation that integrates three elements: iron, probiotics and prebiotics. Previous studies have combined iron and probiotics, but this new supplement includes dietary fiber from millet, serving as a prebiotic to nourish the probiotic component.





The probiotic strain used is Lactobacillus rhamnosus, selected for its compatibility with the gastrointestinal environment. The iron source was delivered through a food-compatible complex designed to minimize gut irritation. This triad aims to promote iron absorption, sustain microbial balance and reduce inflammatory responses.

Testing the supplement in mouse models

The efficacy and safety of the supplement were evaluated using anemic mice and human cell cultures. In vitro tests confirmed the formulation’s biocompatibility. In vivo testing over a two-week period in mice showed:





Restoration of hemoglobin concentrations

Iron uptake comparable to non-anemic control mice

Activation of iron transport genes, indicating recovered iron metabolism

Limited inflammatory response in the colon

Re-establishment of beneficial gut bacterial populations





These findings suggest that the supplement not only replenishes iron levels but also helps maintain gastrointestinal stability, a common concern with conventional treatments.

Next steps in development

While promising, this research remains in its early stages. The formulation has only been tested in animals, and further studies will be required to confirm its safety and efficacy in humans. The team has indicated plans for future investigations into dosage optimization and long-term effects.





The study was supported by funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology of India and the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute.





Reference: Kaul S, Veena P, Sagar P, et al. Hyaluronic acid hydrogel-based oral delivery of iron supplemented with probiotic and prebiotic ameliorates iron-deficiency anaemia. ACS Appl Mater Interfaces. 2025;17(39):54496-54512. doi: 10.1021/acsami.5c11368





