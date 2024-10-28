Adding Graphene Pushes the Boundaries of Traditional Ceramic Techniques

Art and science are sometimes poles apart, but that isn’t the case in a research project described in ACS Omega. For this work, an interdisciplinary team merged scientific research, technological advancements and artistic exploration to experiment with the production, properties and application of a new kind of ceramic.

In recent years, scientists have been adding graphene oxide (GO) to ceramic slurries — consisting of particles of kaolin clay or other materials dispersed in water — to make fired ceramics more durable and resistant to thermal shock. Materials scientist Daria Andreeva and colleagues adapted this technique by using ultrasound to better mix the GO into kaolin slurries. They adjusted GO concentration and ultrasound exposure time to find the conditions that most enhanced the resulting ceramics’ strength and heat resistance. The team also collaborated with artist-in-residence Delia Prvački, who created works from the new ceramic material that are on display at the National University of Singapore Museum.





“We explored artistic potential by experimenting with novel ceramic forms and textures,” the study’s authors note. “Harnessing the properties of graphene pushes the boundaries of traditional ceramic art, enabling the creation of delicate and intricate ceramic structures that were previously unattainable. This approach not only enhances the artistic possibilities but also can potentially reduce the need for structural elements.”





Reference: Wu J, Trubyanov M, Prvački D, Lim K, Andreeva DV, Novoselov KS. Art and science of reinforcing ceramics with graphene via ultrasonication mixing. ACS Omega. 2024;9(42):42944-42949. doi: 10.1021/acsomega.4c05748



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.