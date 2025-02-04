Africa's Mountain Farmers Are Losing Their Crop Yields to Climate Change

A new international study highlights the severity of climate change impacts across African mountains, how farmers are adapting, and the barriers they face – findings relevant to people living in mountain regions around the world.





“Mountains are the sentinels of climate change,” said Julia Klein, a Colorado State University professor of ecosystem science and sustainability and co-author of the study. “Like the Arctic, some of the first extreme changes we’re seeing are happening in mountains, from glaciers melting to extreme events. There’s greater warming at higher elevations, so what’s happening in mountains is foreshadowing what’s going to happen for the rest of the world.”





Global studies have shown that temperatures are rising more rapidly in mountain regions than at lower elevations, but there has been a lack of climate data for African mountains. To start to fill this gap in information, researchers interviewed 1,500 farmers across 10 African mountain regions to understand how the climate has changed, the impacts those changes are having on local livelihoods, and how farmers are adapting.

Mountain regions in Africa are home to 228 million people, but many more rely on water and food from these areas.





“Many people in Africa depend on the water and crops provided from these mountain systems – in the mountains but also in the lowlands and cities,” said lead author Aida Cuni-Sanchez. “We must find solutions for these farmers as climate change impacts will only get worse over time.”





Cuni-Sanchez, an associate professor at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences and the University of York (UK), was inspired to study this topic using a participatory approach based on her postdoctoral research at Colorado State University. During that time, Cuni-Sanchez joined the Mountain Sentinels, a network of academics, Indigenous rights holders, mountain communities, and non-governmental organizations focused on mountain sustainability. The Mountain Sentinels network is funded by the National Science Foundation and has members in 56 countries, including 10 African countries.





The study found similarities in climate changes and impacts across mountain ranges in all eight countries studied – Cameroon, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, and Tanzania. Farmers reported increased temperatures, reduced fog, changes in rainfall amount and distribution, and an increase in extreme climate events. The most widespread climate-related impacts were lower crop yields and livestock production, increased pests and diseases, reduced human health and water availability, and more soil erosion.