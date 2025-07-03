AI Discovers Optimal Material for Removing Radioactive Iodine Contamination

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Managing radioactive waste is one of the core challenges in the use of nuclear energy. In particular, radioactive iodine poses serious environmental and health risks due to its long half-life (15.7 million years in the case of I-129), high mobility, and toxicity to living organisms. A Korean research team has successfully used artificial intelligence to discover a new material that can remove iodine for nuclear environmental remediation. The team plans to push forward with commercialization through various industry-academia collaborations, from iodine-adsorbing powders to contaminated water treatment filters.





KAIST (President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced on the 2of July that Professor Ho Jin Ryu's research team from the Department of Nuclear and Quantum Engineering, in collaboration with Dr. Juhwan Noh of the Digital Chemistry Research Center at the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT, President Young Kook Lee), which operates under the National Research Council of Science & Technology (NST, Chairman Youngsik Kim), developed a technique using AI to discover new materials that effectively remove radioactive iodine contaminants.





Recent studies show that radioactive iodine primarily exists in aqueous environments in the form of iodate (IO₃⁻). However, existing silver-based adsorbents have weak chemical adsorption strength for iodate, making them inefficient. Therefore, it is imperative to develop new adsorbent materials that can effectively remove iodate.





Professor Ho Jin Ryu’s team used a machine learning-based experimental strategy to identify optimal iodate adsorbents among compounds called Layered Double Hydroxides (LDHs), which contain various metal elements.





The multi-metal LDH developed in this study – Cu₃(CrFeAl), based on copper, chromium, iron, and aluminum—showed exceptional adsorption performance, removing over 90% of iodate. This achievement was made possible by efficiently exploring a vast compositional space using AI-driven active learning, which would be difficult to search through conventional trial-and-error experiments.





The research team focused on the fact that LDHs, like high-entropy materials, can incorporate a wide range of metal compositions and possess structures favorable for anion adsorption. However, due to the overwhelming number of possible metal combinations in multi-metal LDHs, identifying the optimal composition through traditional experimental methods has been nearly impossible.





To overcome this, the team employed AI (machine learning). Starting with experimental data from 24 binary and 96 ternary LDH compositions, they expanded their search to include quaternary and quinary candidates. As a result, they were able to discover the optimal material for iodate removal by testing only 16% of the total candidate materials.





Professor Ho Jin Ryu stated, “This study shows the potential of using artificial intelligence to efficiently identify radioactive decontamination materials from a vast pool of new material candidates, which is expected to accelerate research for developing new materials for nuclear environmental cleanup.”





The research team has filed a domestic patent application for the developed powder technology and is currently proceeding with an international patent application. They plan to enhance the material’s performance under various conditions and pursue commercialization through industry-academia cooperation in the development of filters for treating contaminated water.





