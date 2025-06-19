We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

AI Paves the Way Towards Green Cement

The cement industry produces around eight percent of global CO₂ emissions. A new AI model is looking to change that.

News  
Published: June 19, 2025 
| Original story from the Paul Scherrer Institute
A green cement mixer truck on a concrete-floored construction site.
Credit: CHUTTERSNAP / Unsplash.
Read time: 5 minutes

The rotary kilns in cement plants are heated to a scorching 1,400 degrees Celsius to burn ground limestone down to clinker, the raw material for ready-to-use cement. Unsurprisingly, such temperatures typically can't be achieved with electricity alone. They are the result of energy-intensive combustion processes that emit large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO₂). What may be surprising, however, is that the combustion process accounts for less than half of these emissions, far less. The majority is contained in the raw materials needed to produce clinker and cement: CO₂ that is chemically bound in the limestone is released during its transformation in the high-temperature kilns.


One promising strategy for reducing emissions is to modify the cement recipe itself – replacing some of the clinker with alternative cementitious materials. That is exactly what an interdisciplinary team in the Laboratory for Waste Management in PSI’s Center for Nuclear Engineering and Sciences has been investigating. Instead of relying solely on time-consuming experiments or complex simulations, the researchers developed a modelling approach based on machine learning.  


This allows us to simulate and optimise cement formulations so that they emit significantly less CO₂ while maintaining the same high level of mechanical performance,” explains mathematician Romana Boiger, first author of the study. “Instead of testing thousands of variations in the lab, we can use our model to generate practical recipe suggestions within seconds – it's like having a digital cookbook for climate-friendly cement.”


With their novel approach, the researchers were able to selectively filter out those cement formulations that could meet the desired criteria. The range of possibilities for the material composition – which ultimately determines the final properties – is extraordinarily vast,” says Nikolaos Prasianakis, head of the Transport Mechanisms Research Group at PSI, who was the initiator and co-author of the study. “Our method allows us to significantly accelerate the development cycle by selecting promising candidates for further experimental investigation.


The results of the study were published in the journal Materials and Structures.

The right recipe

Already today, industrial by-products such as slag from iron production and fly ash from coal-fired power plants are already being used to partially replace clinker in cement formulations and thus reduce CO₂ emissions. However, the global demand for cement is so enormous that these materials alone cannot meet the need. What we need is the right combination of materials that are available in large quantities and from which high-quality, reliable cement can be produced,” says John Provis, head of the Cement Systems Research Group at PSI and co-author of the study.


Enormous appetite for cement

Cement is what holds our modern world together. This inconspicuous powder, when mixed with sand, gravel and water, becomes concrete – a building material that can be transported almost anywhere and cast into almost any shape imaginable. Concrete is multifunctional and durable, making it an indispensable part of our infrastructure.


