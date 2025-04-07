Air Pollution Linked to Cognitive Decline in Older Adults

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

A study published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A has found that prolonged exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is associated with decreased performance in cognitive tests among older adults, with the most pronounced impact observed in language-related tasks.





Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂)

A reddish-brown gas formed during the combustion of fossil fuels. It is a major component of traffic-related air pollution and can irritate the lungs and reduce immunity to respiratory infections. A reddish-brown gas formed during the combustion of fossil fuels. It is a major component of traffic-related air pollution and can irritate the lungs and reduce immunity to respiratory infections. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5)

Airborne particles with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or smaller. PM2.5 can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, contributing to cardiovascular and respiratory issues. Airborne particles with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or smaller. PM2.5 can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, contributing to cardiovascular and respiratory issues.

Tracking pollution and cognitive health

Researchers analyzed data from 1,127 individuals aged 65 years and older who participated in the 2018 English Longitudinal Study of Ageing Harmonised Cognitive Assessment Protocol (ELSA-HCAP). The team assessed participants' performance on established neurocognitive tests, including the East Boston Memory Test and the Wechsler Memory Scale, as well as tasks that measured memory, executive function and language abilities.





Executive function A set of cognitive processes that include working memory, flexible thinking and self-control. These skills are essential for planning, decision-making and adapting to new situations.





These cognitive assessments were compared against exposure to air pollution from 2008 to 2017. During this period, levels of NO₂ and PM2.5 were estimated based on participants' residential areas.

Language most affected by pollution

The analysis revealed that participants who lived in areas with the highest concentrations of NO₂ and PM2.5 performed worse on cognitive assessments than those in areas with lower levels of pollution. Language ability showed the most consistent association with pollutant exposure. Individuals in the most polluted areas were more likely to score in the lowest third on tests evaluating word access and production.





The researchers noted that language impairment could be linked to pollutants' impact on the temporal lobe, a brain region crucial for processing language and semantic memory. However, the study did not directly investigate the underlying biological mechanisms.





Temporal lobe A region of the brain located near the temples. It is involved in processing auditory information and is critical for language, memory and emotion.

Pollution sources and cognitive differences

The study also differentiated the effects of air pollution by source. Pollution related to industrial activity, domestic heating and the combustion of fuels such as coal and oil showed a strong association with poorer language performance.





While the authors did not examine causative pathways, they called for further research to explore how long-term exposure to pollutants may affect specific brain regions.

Public health implications

The findings provide evidence that sustained exposure to air pollutants can have measurable effects on cognitive function in later life. The authors suggest that these outcomes underscore the importance of air quality regulations, particularly in densely populated urban areas where pollution levels remain high.





Reference: Di Gessa G, Bloomberg M, So R, et al. Cognitive performance and long-term exposure to outdoor air pollution: findings from the harmonised cognitive assessment protocol sub-study of the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (Elsa-HCAP). J Gerontol, Series A: Biol Sci MedSci, 2025:glaf060. doi: 10.1093/gerona/glaf060



