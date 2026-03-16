Air Pollution Linked to Higher Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

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Those who are exposed to greater air pollution may also face a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), according to a new study.





The research, led by scientists at Emory University and published in PLOS Medicine, examined data from more than 27.8 million Americans aged 65 years and older. In addition to finding an association between greater air pollution exposure and higher AD risk, the researchers observed that this association was also slightly stronger among stroke survivors.

The health impacts of air pollution

Exposure to air pollution has been associated with several chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and respiratory disease, as well as an increased risk of developing several types of cancer.





Air pollution itself is a complex environmental concern. There are a number of different individual pollutants that contribute to general air pollution, such as volatile organic compounds, ozone, noxious gases, and particulate matter.





Particulate matter (PM) is a mixture of microscopic liquid droplets and solid particles that are suspended in the air. This includes soot particles from wildfires and industrial burning, vehicle emissions from fossil fuel-powered cars, and mineral dust that can be thrown up into the air by desert sandstorms and industrial mining operations.





Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is a subset of this, comprising airborne particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less. These particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and cross into the bloodstream. As a result, PM2.5 is often the focus of scientific studies linking air pollution to potential health complications.

Air pollution and Alzheimer’s risk

In this new PLOS Medicine study, researchers examined records from more than 27 million US Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years and older between 2000 and 2018, recording AD incidence and any other comorbidities. Approximately three million cases of AD were identified within the study cohort.





Using high-resolution air pollution datasets, the team was able to aggregate PM2.5 pollution levels at the ZIP code level and calculate the five-year rolling average PM2.5 exposure for each individual in the years before AD onset, or before each follow-up period.





They found that a greater five-year average exposure to PM2.5 was associated with an increased risk of developing AD.





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In addition, the effect of increased PM2.5 exposure was largely independent of the presence of other known risk factors for AD, including hypertension, stroke, and depression.





The large size of this study—incorporating data from millions of individuals—is a significant strength. It provides enough statistical power to analyze smaller groups, such as those with a history of hypertension, points out Prof. Matthew Loxham, a professor of respiratory biology and toxicology at the University of Southampton, in comments given to the Science Media Centre.





“However, as a downside, studies using cohorts of this size often use estimations of pollution concentration which are inexact and do not necessarily represent exposure well, especially at fine spatial scale, although in this case, the performance of the method of PM2.5 concentration modeling has previously been demonstrated,” added Loxham, who was not involved with this research.





“Because several of these pollutants are often well correlated with each other, it is not possible from this study to know whether any association, if causal, would be driven by PM2.5, or another likely-correlated pollutant such as NO 2 ,” Loxham noted.

Stroke survivors may be at increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s

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The research also found that the association between PM2.5 exposure and AD risk was slightly stronger in individuals who had previously experienced a stroke, suggesting that this population may be more vulnerable to this effect.





“For people who had had a stroke, the difference in AD risk between areas with high and low levels of PM2.5 was greater than it was for people who had not had a stroke. Only a tiny amount greater, but it’s possible to estimate very tiny amounts when you are using data on nearly 30 million people,” commented Prof. Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, also to the Science Media Centre.





“In turn, though, this raises the question of how having had a stroke might work in this way. One possibility could be that living in a polluted area increases the risk of having a stroke, and having had a stroke then, in turn, increases the chance of having AD later (whatever the level of air pollution). If a lot of the pattern of cause and effect works like this, then that would throw some strong light on exactly how high PM2.5 levels might cause increased AD risk,” McConway continued.





“But the findings I’ve just described can’t tell us that, because they are based on everyone who had a stroke while they were part of the dataset being used for the study, even though they might have had the stroke after entering the study but before they lived in a place with high PM2.5 levels. In such cases, the high pollution level can’t have caused the stroke. So further data analysis is needed.”





Reference: Deng Y, Liu Y, Hao H, et al. The role of comorbidities in the associations between air pollution and Alzheimer’s disease: A national cohort study in the American Medicare population. PLoS Med. 2026;23(2):e1004912. doi: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1004912