All-in-One Smart Nanomaterial Aids Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Read time: 2 minutes

The Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS) has successfully developed a nanomaterial capable of simultaneously performing cancer diagnosis, treatment, and immune response induction. Compared to conventional nanomaterials that only perform one function, this new material significantly enhances treatment efficiency and is expected to serve as a next-generation cancer therapy platform utilizing nanotechnology.





Currently, cancer treatments primarily include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. However, these treatments have significant limitations, as they not only affect cancerous areas but also cause damage to healthy tissues, leading to considerable side effects.

Cancer treatment using nanomaterials has emerged as a next-generation technology that aims to overcome the limitations of conventional treatments. By utilizing the physical and chemical properties of nanomaterials, it is possible to precisely target and deliver drugs to cancer cells and affected areas. Additionally, personalized treatments based on individual genetic profiles are now possible, offering a therapy that significantly reduces side effects while improving effectiveness compared to traditional methods.

The KRISS Nanobio Measurement Group has developed a new nanomaterial that not only allows real-time monitoring and treatment of cancerous areas but also activates the immune response system. The nanomaterial developed by the research team is a triple-layer nanodisk (AuFeAuNDs), with iron (Fe) inserted between gold (Au). The design of the nanomaterial, which features iron at the center of a disc-shaped structure, provides superior structural stability compared to traditional spherical materials. Additionally, by applying a magnet near the tumor site, the magnetic properties of the iron allow the nanomaterial to be easily attracted, further enhancing treatment efficiency.





The nanodisk developed by the research team is equipped with photoacoustic (PA) imaging capabilities, allowing for real-time observation of both the tumor's location and the drug delivery process. PA is a technique that visualizes the vibrations (ultrasound) generated by heat when light (laser) is directed at the nanodisk. By using this feature, treatment can be performed at the optimal time when the nanomaterial reaches the tumor site, maximizing its effectiveness. In fact, in animal experiments, the research team successfully tracked the accumulation of nanoparticles at the tumor site over time using PA imaging, identifying that the most effective time for treatment is 6 hours after the material is administered.

Furthermore, this nanodisk can perform three different therapeutic mechanisms in an integrated manner, which is expected to treat various types of cancer cells, unlike materials that are limited to single therapies. While conventional nanomaterials used only photothermal therapy (PTT), which involves heating gold particles to eliminate cancer cells, the nanodisk developed by the research team can also perform chemical dynamic therapy (CDT) by utilizing the properties of iron to induce oxidation within the tumor, as well as ferroptosis therapy.

After treatment, the nanodisk also induces immune response substances. The developed nanodisk prompts cancer cells to release danger-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) when they die, which helps the body recognize the same cancer cells and attack them if they recur. In animal experiments, the research team confirmed that the generation of warning signals through the nanodisk led to an increase in immune cell count by up to three times.





Dr. Lee Eun Sook stated, "Unlike conventional nanomaterials, which are composed of a single element and perform only one function, the material developed in this study utilizes the combined properties of gold and iron to perform multiple functions."





Reference: Lee ES, Choi S, Lee J, et al. Au/Fe/Au trilayer nanodiscs as theranostic agents for magnet-guided photothermal, chemodynamic therapy and ferroptosis with photoacoustic imaging. Chem Eng J. 2025;505:159137. doi: 10.1016/j.cej.2024.159137





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.