Alumina Nanoparticles Enhance the Lifespan and Stability of Perovskite Solar Cells

Perovskite solar cells could last ten times longer thanks to new research led by the University of Surrey, which suggests alumina (Al₂O₃) nanoparticles significantly enhance the lifespan and stability of these high-efficiency energy devices.





While perovskite solar cells offer a cost-effective and lightweight alternative to traditional silicon-based technology, their commercial potential has been limited due to a flaw in their structure – primarily caused by iodine leakage. Over time, this escape of iodine can lead to material degradation, reducing performance and durability.





Working in collaboration with the National Physical Laboratory and the University of Sheffield, scientists have now discovered a way to trap iodine by embedding tiny particles of Al₂O₃ – aluminium oxide – within the cell, holding promise for longer-lasting and more affordable next-generation solar panels.





Dr Hashini Perera, postgraduate research student and lead author of the study from the Advanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey, said:





"It's incredibly exciting to see our approach make such an impact. A decade ago, the idea of perovskite solar cells lasting this long under real-world conditions seemed out of reach. With these improvements, we’re breaking new ground in stability and performance, bringing perovskite technology closer to becoming a mainstream energy solution."





The study, published in EES Solar, tested the modified solar cells under extreme heat and humidity to replicate real-world conditions. Results showed that solar cells with embedded Al₂O₃ nanoparticles maintained high performance for more than two months (1,530 hours) – a tenfold improvement compared to just 160 hours without the alumina-enhanced modifications.





Further analysis revealed that the Al₂O₃ nanoparticles contributed to a more uniform perovskite structure, reducing defects and improving electrical conductivity; it also formed a protective 2D perovskite layer, which acts as an additional barrier against moisture degradation.

Dr Imalka Jayawardena, from Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute, said:





"By addressing these common challenges we see with perovskite solar technology, our research blows the doors wide open for cheaper, more efficient and more widely accessible solar power. What we’ve achieved here is a critical step toward developing high-performance solar cells that can withstand real-world conditions – bringing us closer to their commercial use at a global scale.”





Professor Ravi Silva, Director of the Advanced Technology Insitute and interim Director at the Surrey Institute for Sustainability, added:





“With the deadline for Net-Zero targets fast approaching, expanding access to renewable energy solutions is more critical than ever if we’re to successfully reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. Breakthroughs like this will play a vital role in meeting global energy demands while supporting our transition to a sustainable future.





“Recent analysis by the Confederation of British Industry also highlights that training in the renewable energy sector not only improves career prospects but can lead to wages above the national average, reinforcing the economic and environmental benefits of investing in clean energy."





