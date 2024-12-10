Antarctic Ice Sheet's “Heartbeat” Reveals Greater Instability Than First Thought

Periods of sudden melting in the Antarctic ice sheet have been unearthed in a new climate record from over 20 million years ago by geoscientists led by the University of Leicester and the University of Southampton.





Published in the journal Nature Communications, the new study reveals how sensitive our planet’s early ice ages were to the effect of the Earth’s eccentric orbit around the Sun, suggesting the Antarctic ice sheet is less stable than has been assumed.





It also provides a glimpse of how the Antarctic may behave in a world without the Greenland Ice Sheet, which will melt if emissions continue unabated.

Records show that the Antarctic ice sheet has varied in size throughout its history. These variations in size occur regularly, just like a heartbeat. Existing records from different places in the ocean show different ‘rhythms’ in the heartbeat of early Antarctic ice ages. This should not be possible because the imprint of the waxing and waning of the Antarctic ice sheet on the climate record should be identical everywhere in the ocean, just as it should not be possible that your leg has a different pulse rate than your arm.





These heartbeat rhythms are caused by the shape of Earth’s orbit around the Sun over the course of hundreds of thousands to millions of years. On a more eccentric orbit, the Earth’s distance from the Sun will vary more throughout the year, exposing it to more heat when it is close in, and less when it is further away. The increasing heat changes Earth’s climate system, causing the ice sheet to melt, sometimes rapidly. When the Earth’s orbit is more circular, the ice sheet is more stable and less melting occurs.





This new study, funded by the Natural Environment Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation, and the German Science Foundation (DFG) examines the period between 28 and 20 million years ago, when Earth was warmer than today and only the Antarctic ice sheets existed. Using data obtained from geological cores recovered by an expedition of the Integrated Ocean Drilling Program (IODP), the research presents a new benchmark climate record to compare existing records to help scientists improve the accuracy of their climate models reconstructing past climate change. These insights into the past help them understand the impact of the melting of the Antarctic Ice Sheet in the future.