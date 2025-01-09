Ants Can Hold a Grudge

More aggressive behaviour towards competitors from familiar nests

The scientists conducted an experiment in two phases. In the first phase, ants gained various experiences: one group encountered ants from their own nest, the second group encountered aggressive ants from a rival nest A, and the third group encountered aggressive ants from rival nest B. A total of five encounters took place on consecutive days, with each encounter lasting one minute.





In the subsequent test phase, the researchers examined how the ants from the different groups behaved when they encountered competitors from nest A. The ants that had already been confronted with conspecifics from this nest in the first phase behaved significantly more aggressively than those from the other two groups.





To test the extent to which the higher aggression arises from the behaviour of ants from a particular nest, the scientists repeated the experiment in a slightly modified form. In the first phase, they now distinguished between encounters with aggressive and passive ants. They ensured that an ant behaved passively by cutting off its antennae. In phase two of the experiment, the ants that had previously only encountered passive competitors behaved significantly less aggressively.





“We often have the idea that insects function like pre-programmed robots,” says Nehring. “Our study provides new evidence that, on the contrary, ants also learn from their experiences and can hold a grudge.” Next, Nehring and his team will investigate whether and to what extent ants adapt their olfactory receptors to their experiences, thus reflecting what they have learned at this level as well.





Reference: Bey M, Endermann R, Raudies C, Steinle J, Nehring V. Associative learning of non-nestmate cues improves enemy recognition in ants. Current Biol. 2024:S0960982224015951. doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2024.11.054



