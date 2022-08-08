Arcobacter Risk in the Food Industry Explored

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

The MikroIker team of the UPV/EHU's Department of Immunology, Microbiology and Parasitology has conducted a study into the prevalence and characterisation of bacteria of the Arcobacter genus using a large number of samples of different foods (seafood, vegetables, meat products and fresh cheese), including some that have never been analysed in our environment previously. In addition, they have studied the ability of these bacteria to adhere to various surfaces frequently found in food processing environments.





The increase in the discovery of Arcobacter in food samples of all types raises public health concerns, as very little is known as yet about the pathogenic potential of Arcobacter species, and the few studies that have been carried out show a large number of host species and transmission routes.





Several species of the Arcobacter genus are regarded as emerging food pathogens and may cause gastrointestinal disorders. In order to find out the risk associated with the presence of this bacterium in food, “the aim of this work is, firstly, to establish the presence of this pathogen in a wide range of products that have never been studied before; secondly, to evaluate the genetic diversity and the presence of virulence genes; and finally, to observe the ability of these pathogens to remain attached to a surface, such as glass, plastic or steel, which are commonly found in food processing materials and environments," said Irati Martinez-Malaxetxebarria, a researcher in the Department of Immunology, Microbiology and Parasitology of the UPV/EHU's Faculty of Pharmacy.





A total of 220 samples were analysed from three major food groups: farm animals, marine animals and vegetables. “Arcobacter were detected in 22.3 % of the samples analysed and the most abundant species in all of them was A. butzleri, the one most often associated with human disorders, although other species also appeared,” said the UPV/EHU researcher. “We saw that all the species had genes associated with virulent capacities, in other words, genes that could give the bacteria the capacity to cause infections and disorders in humans,” explained Irati Martinez.





Furthermore, “we observed that baby squid are a major source of Arcobacter, so eating these products raw could be a significant source of infection for humans. We also detected some cases in a piece of fresh cheese, probably associated with cross-contamination, because it was a product purchased as a cold cut”, added the author of the paper. “In the vegetables analysed (lettuce, spinach, carrots, Swiss chard, etc.),” Martinez Malaxetxebarria went on, “the bacteria appeared in all types except in Swiss chard. Interestingly, all the lettuces and Swiss chard that tested positive were pre-packed. That makes you think a bit, because often when we buy processed foods we don't pay attention to their degree of cleanliness. We also detected a species in carrots that had never been characterised before and which also possesses virulence genes”.





Furthermore, “the results confirm the formation of biofilms caused by foodborne Arcobacter bacteria on different food contact surfaces. Under the conditions in which we carried out our tests, we observed that glass surfaces encourage the survival and growth of the bacteria”, said the UPV/EHU researcher.





According to Irati Martinez, “this is the first time that the presence of Arcobacter species in fresh Burgos cheese and carrots has been reported. We also noted seafood, especially squid, as a significant source of adherent Arcobacter”. “These findings should be taken into consideration for their possible food safety implications, as Burgos cheese is a ready-to-eat product, and carrots and seafood are often consumed only lightly cooked or raw,” added the UPV/EHU researcher.





Reference: Martinez-Malaxetxebarria I, Girbau C, Salazar-Sánchez A, et al. Genetic characterization and biofilm formation of potentially pathogenic foodborne Arcobacter isolates. Int J Food Microbiol. 2022;373:109712. doi:10.1016/j.ijfoodmicro.2022.109712



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.



