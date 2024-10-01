Are Leave-on Cosmetics Overlooked in Microplastic Regulations?

The research found that, of 2,381 products studied, only two were leave-on products. Possible reasons for this gap include difficulties to extract microplastics from complex oil-based formulations, or lack of public pressure born of various bans on microplastics in rinse-off products, making it appear to the public as though this area is being adequately dealt with by regulatory bodies and authorities. Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Dr Kukkola continues: “Overall, the quantities and characteristics of microplastics in cosmetic and personal care products outside the group of rinse-off products such as facial scrubs and toothpastes are largely unknown. This could be down to the fact that it is much more complex to test leave-on formulas for the presence of these harmful particles than testing of their rinse-off counterparts. Alternatively, the lack of research into leave-on products could be due to the public perception, driven by industry advertising that the microplastic issue in such items has been adequately handled, when this is in fact far from the case. The only regulatory measure adequately handling leave-on cosmetics is the new European Union microplastic ban which comes into effect in stages - from 2027 for rinse-off cosmetics, in 2029 for leave-on cosmetics and not until 2035 for lip, nail and makeup products, as all others focus only on rinse-off products.





“From a health perspective the reality is that there is very little knowledge about what happens to these products after they are applied to the skin. There are several possible routes through which these ingredients can be taken up by our bodies, depending on mode of application of the product. Lip balms can be swallowed for example, while it is possible that smaller sized plastic particles could penetrate through the skin and into the body, via hair follicles and sweat ducts (called the transappendageal route). Given how much of these formulas our bodies can and do absorb, it is concerning that little to no research has taken place to investigate the associated health effects, something that needs to be rectified.”





The paper suggests that the term “microbead”, which specifically applies to “rinse-off” products, has been misused as a catch-all phrase for all microplastics in cosmetics and personal care products in the literature related to product testing, and argues that this has resulted in shortfalls in microplastic regulations globally, which have been skewed towards the “rinse-off” products. Thus, a potentially significant part of the microplastic contamination from leave-on products is being unintentionally missed from global legislation.





Dr Kukkola concludes: “This research effectively demonstrates that leave-on products are chronically understudied, leading to a major knowledge gap, and highlights the importance of developing new analytical methodologies to aid future regulatory enforcement efforts.”





Reference: Kukkola A, Chetwynd AJ, Krause S, Lynch I. Beyond microbeads: Examining the role of cosmetics in microplastic pollution and spotlighting unanswered questions. J Hazard Mater. 2024;476:135053. doi: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2024.135053



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.