Arkansas Report Reveals the State’s Latest Agricultural Data

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

When you test more than 200,000 soil samples in a year, you not only learn something about how Arkansans grow crops, gardens and lawns, but also the value of recommendations that result from soil test results.



Each year, the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station publishes the Wayne E. Sabbe Arkansas Soil Fertility Studies. The latest edition, released in spring, features 12 research reports prepared by scientists with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas.



This edition includes investigations into the effects of fertilization on row crops, blackberries, forage and soil, plant tissue nutrient testing and perceptions of stakeholders when it comes to the state’s public soil testing program.



Each year, the feature article summarizes the chemical properties of soil samples to the Arkansas Soil Testing Program. In 2023, Arkansas clients submitted a record of 201,896 soil samples — representing approximately 1.5 million acres of land — to the experiment station’s Marianna Soil Test Lab. The article found that row crop use accounted for 74 percent of sampled acreage, hay and pasture uses accounted for 15 percent, and home lawns and gardens accounted for 2.3 percent. Mississippi County submitted the most samples, with 26,953; Clay was next at 23,141 and Poinsett County was third with 22,669 samples.



A study led by Aurelie Poncet, assistant professor with the crop, soil, and environmental sciences department, found that 81 percent of those who submitted samples to the soil test lab used lime and fertilizer recommendations from the Division of Agriculture to improve soil fertility.



“We have a very comprehensive record each year about the status of soil fertility across the state of Arkansas,” said Nathan Slaton, who edited the publication and serves as associate vice president for agriculture and assistant director of the experiment station.



Slaton noted how the publication’s reports are of interest to a variety of stakeholders, from horticulturists to rice producers, reflecting the widely applicable nature of the work.



The online publication sees hundreds of downloads from across the United States — and the world — Slaton said. Ultimately, the publication helps university researchers validate or develop new fertilizer and soil nutrient management recommendations.



“It’s important that as production systems change and new genetics are released into the hands of farmers … that soil fertility data that evaluates the reliability of soil test information is checked over time,” Slaton said.



The 2024 Arkansas Soil Fertility Studies include:

Arkansas soil-test summary for samples collected in 2023

Sulfate runoff dynamics from edge-of-field losses at selected Arkansas Discovery Farms

Potassium fertilization effects on cotton yield and tissue-K concentration in Arkansas

Assessment of potassium loss by runoff in different cotton production systems

Bermudagrass forage yield and soil test response to phosphorus and potassium fertilization

Verifying nitrogen rate recommendations for blackberry grown in Arkansas

Effectiveness of in-season potassium fertilization on irrigated corn production

NUMBERS: Nutrient management database for effective rate selection

Assessing producers’ engagement with the services provided by the Marianna Soil Test Laboratory

Updated profit-maximizing potash fertilizer recommendations for corn

Cotton response to nitrogen on silt loam soils: Year two results

Cover crop and phosphorus and potassium application rate effects on soil-test values and cotton yield





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.