Asian Elephants Are Coming Into More Human Conflict Due to Tourism

A study led by a scientist at the University of California San Diego offers new warnings on the dangers of human interactions with wildlife.



Assistant Professor Shermin de Silva of the School of Biological Sciences studies endangered Asian elephants and has reported on their shrinking habitats, a downturn that has resulted in territorial conflicts between people and elephants.



Along with her study coauthors, de Silva now provides fresh evidence in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence on the serious consequences of humans supplying food to wild animals. The report indicates that such provisioning can lead wildlife to become habituated to people, causing the animals to become bolder and more prone to causing problems. Even for those who live in areas without native elephant populations, the new study provides cautionary information about interactions with any wildlife species living among us.



Wild elephants are a prime attraction in Asia, with Sri Lanka and India featuring some of the world’s last abundant populations of Asian elephants.



In Sri Lanka, de Silva studied 18 years of elephant-tourist interactions at Udawalawe National Park. She found that the elephants congregating near tourists at the park’s southern boundary have developed “begging” behavior and have become habituated to sugary foods, sometimes breaking through fences to continue being fed. As a result of elephants being drawn to the fence, several people have been killed or injured, and at least three elephants have been killed, while others have ingested plastic food bags and other contaminants. Such close human-wildlife encounters, including tourists feeding animals from sightseeing vehicles, also increases the risk of disease transmission to animals.



In India’s Sigur region, study coauthors Priya Davidar and Jean-Philippe Puyravaud of the Sigur Nature Trust observed feeding interactions with 11 male Asian elephants, four of which died from suspected human causes. One elephant was successfully rehabilitated and returned to natural foraging behavior.



“Many people, especially foreign tourists, think Asian elephants are tame and docile, like domestic pets,” said de Silva, a faculty member in the Department of Ecology, Behavior and Evolution and founder of the non-profit conservation organization Trunks & Leaves. “They don’t realize these are formidable wild animals and try to get too close in order to take photographs or selfies, which can end badly for both parties.”



Of the 800 to 1,200 elephants estimated living in Udawalawe National Park, the study found that 66 male elephants, or nine to 15% of the local male population of Asian elephants, were observed begging for food. Some elephants, including a popular male named Rambo, became local celebrities as they solicited food from tourists over several years.



“Food-conditioned animals can become dangerous, resulting in the injury and death of wildlife, people or both,” the researchers note in their paper. “These negative impacts counteract potential benefits.”



Since wild elephant feeding cannot be adequately regulated as an ongoing activity, the authors of the study recommend that feeding bans should be strictly enforced.



The researchers recognize that tourists are for the most part acting with good intentions, like people in many areas around the world who feed or leave food for wild animals in their regions. They can act from a motivation that they are helping friends in nature and take gratification from such interactions. “But this encourages wild animals to seek food from people, attracting them to areas that can put themselves or people at risk,” said de Silva. “It can be a conduit for disease transfer between species. Such feeding can also cause animals to lose their ability to forage for themselves if the behavior becomes prevalent, especially with young animals.”



Such interactions, de Silva says, can change animals’ movement patterns and possibly force them to lose knowledge of natural food sources if they become too dependent on handouts.





With rare exceptions, people should avoid feeding wild animals, de Silva urges, and encourages people to engage in responsible tourism.



Funding for the research was provided by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Asian Elephant Conservation Fund.





Reference: Avicena NR, Loo YY, Maul T, et al. Living with elephants: Deep learning models performance in examining Asian elephant (Elephas maximus) sounds from Sri Lanka and Malaysia with considerations for application. Bio Cons. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.biocon.2025.111272



