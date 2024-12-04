Beans and Peas Outshine Processed Meat Replacements in Study

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from University College London (UCL) and the University of Oxford have identified legumes, such as beans, peas and soybeans, as the most effective replacements for meat and dairy products across nutritional, health, environmental and cost measures. The study, published in PNAS, suggests that minimally processed plant-based foods are more beneficial than processed alternatives and lab-grown meat.





Legumes Legumes are a class of plants that include beans, peas, and lentils. They are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them valuable in plant-based diets. Their low environmental impact contributes to their role as sustainable food sources. Legumes are a class of plants that include beans, peas, and lentils. They are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them valuable in plant-based diets. Their low environmental impact contributes to their role as sustainable food sources. Lab-grown meat Also known as cultivated or cultured meat, this is meat produced by growing animal cells in a lab. It mimics the texture and taste of traditional meat but is currently costly and environmentally intensive. Also known as cultivated or cultured meat, this is meat produced by growing animal cells in a lab. It mimics the texture and taste of traditional meat but is currently costly and environmentally intensive.

Comprehensive assessment of meat and dairy alternatives

The research evaluated a range of meat and milk replacements, including unprocessed foods like legumes, traditional options such as tofu and tempeh, processed alternatives like plant-based burgers and milks and prospective products such as lab-grown meat. Legumes outperformed all categories, particularly in reducing dietary imbalances and improving health outcomes in high-income regions like the UK, US, and Europe.

“Reducing meat and dairy in high-income countries is essential for limiting climate change, biodiversity loss and improving health. Our study shows that a range of foods and food products exist that would have multiple benefits when replacing meat and dairy in current diets.” Dr. Marco Springmann

Switching to legumes from meat and dairy could halve nutritional imbalances and lower diet-related mortality by 10%. Additionally, environmental benefits include a more than 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and land and water usage. The cost of diets based on legumes could also decrease by over a third.





Greenhouse gas emissions This term refers to gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, which trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere and contribute to climate change. Livestock farming is a significant source of these emissions.

Processed alternatives still offer benefits

Processed plant-based products, such as veggie burgers and plant milks, also reduced environmental impacts and improved health outcomes compared to meat and dairy. However, their performance fell short of legumes, with emissions reductions and health benefits one-third less effective and consumer costs 10% higher than current diets.





Tempeh, a fermented soybean product, emerged as a notable runner-up to legumes, offering strong nutritional benefits without significant processing.

Lab-grown meat faces significant barriers

Lab-grown meat was found to be the least effective alternative, primarily due to high costs, minimal health benefits and environmental impacts comparable to beef production. Current technologies render lab-grown meat emissions-intensive and prohibitively expensive, up to 40,000 times the cost of traditional beef. Despite potential for technological advancements, substantial investment would be required to improve its sustainability and affordability.

Policy and business implications

The findings underscore the importance of public and private sector efforts to promote minimally processed alternatives like legumes. The researchers emphasized that these solutions are already available and economically viable, requiring no major technological innovation. Policymakers are encouraged to create initiatives that support the adoption of plant-based diets to enhance public health and sustainability.

“Public investments in both lab-grown meat and ultra-processed burger patties look like tough sells when considering their relative impacts and available alternatives. Our findings suggest that suitable alternatives to meat and milk exist and are available and affordable without necessarily requiring new technologies or product development. What is required, however, are prudent public policies that support all citizens in eating healthy and sustainable meals.” Dr. Marco Springmann

