Beetles Are a Growing Threat to Colorado Forests

Bark beetles and other insects are spreading through Colorado’s forests, leaving dead and dying trees in their wake – a cycle that could fuel future wildfires, according to an annual Colorado State Forest Service report released March 26.



Following a wet and cool year in 2023, the shift back to near-record temperatures and below-average precipitation in Colorado last year exacerbated the

proliferation of forest pests and weakened trees’ defenses against them.



“Trees in Colorado can’t catch a break as our climate becomes warmer and dryer,” said Matt McCombs, state forester and director of the Colorado State Forest Service. “This ongoing trend toward persistent drought and higher temperatures not only makes trees easier prey for insects but increases the risk of large and severe wildfires.



“Couple that with more people living in areas prone to burn, and the state faces enormous challenges,” McCombs added. “The good news is we know Colorado is on the right path to address these challenges and foster forests and communities that are resilient to wildfire and forest pests.”



The 2024 forest health assessment details which insects and diseases are the biggest threats to the state’s forests and where outbreaks are expanding. The report also describes the state forest service’s science-based management practices that are promoting wildfire-resilient forests and healthy watersheds.



The CSFS updates the Colorado General Assembly and residents annually on the health of the state’s forests based on an annual aerial survey, field inspections and information from forest landowners.



