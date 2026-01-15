Benchmark To Determine the Quality of Graphene Identified

Read time: 1 minute

Graphene could transform everything from electric cars to smartphones, but only if we can guarantee its quality. The University of Manchester has led the world’s largest study to set a new global benchmark for testing graphene’s single-atom thickness. Working with the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and 15 leading research institutes worldwide, the team has developed a reliable method using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) that will underpin future industrial standards.





“To incorporate graphene and other 2D materials into industrial applications, from light-weight vehicles to sports equipment, touch screens, sensors and electronics, you need to know you’re working with the right material. This study sets a global benchmark that industry can trust,” said Dr William Thornley, who worked on the research during his PhD.





“Electron diffraction has long been used to distinguish monolayer from few‑layer graphene, but it’s often applied without a full treatment of uncertainties. By collaborating across 15 leading labs. including the original pioneers, we’ve mapped the pitfalls and shown how to get reliable results” added Dr Evan Tillotson.





“We’ve designed this protocol so it works in real labs, not just in specialist centres. And for organisations without TEM capability, we can provide measurements commercially through our partnership with the Royce Institute,” said Professor Sarah Haigh, Professor of Materials.





The findings are used directly within the ISO/TS 21356-2 international standard, currently in press and expected to be published in 2026. “This work builds on the NPL Good Practice Guide 145 'Characterisation of the Structure of Graphene’ developed in partnership with the University of Manchester, and one of NPL's most downloaded guides.", notes Dr Andrew Pollard, Principal Scientist of the Surface Technology Group and Advanced Materials Strategy Lead at NPL.





Reference: Tillotson EDI, Thornley W, Talbott W, et al. A large interlaboratory electron diffraction study of monolayer graphene. 2D Mater. 2025. doi: 10.1088/2053-1583/ae2ca1





