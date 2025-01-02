Biodegradable Wearable Electronics Lead to Greener Healthcare

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from the University of Southampton and UWE Bristol, along with several other UK universities, have developed a biodegradable and sustainable electronic textile (e-textile) called SWEET (Smart, Wearable and Eco-friendly Electronic Textiles). The findings, published in Energy and Environmental Materials, highlight the potential of SWEET for applications such as healthcare and environmental monitoring.

Advancing wearable technology with eco-friendly materials

E-textiles integrate electrical components like sensors and batteries into fabrics, enabling advanced functionality in fields ranging from healthcare to fashion. However, the environmental impact of such textiles, particularly the difficulty in recycling their metallic components, remains a significant challenge. The SWEET initiative addresses these concerns by using biodegradable materials and sustainable manufacturing techniques.

The research team designed SWEET using a three-layer structure. The base fabric, Tencel, is derived from renewable wood sources and decomposes naturally. Graphene and the conductive polymer PEDOT: PSS were used as the electronic layers, applied to the fabric through precision inkjet printing. This method minimizes waste and conserves resources compared to traditional screen printing.





Graphene Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. It is known for its excellent conductivity, flexibility, and strength. Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. It is known for its excellent conductivity, flexibility, and strength. PEDOT: PSS A polymer blend used as a conductive material in various applications, including flexible electronics and sensors. A polymer blend used as a conductive material in various applications, including flexible electronics and sensors. Tencel Tencel is a sustainable fabric made from cellulose fibers derived from wood pulp. It is biodegradable and commonly used in eco-friendly textiles. Tencel is a sustainable fabric made from cellulose fibers derived from wood pulp. It is biodegradable and commonly used in eco-friendly textiles.

Performance validated in physiological monitoring

The team tested SWEET by monitoring heart rate and temperature using glove-based prototypes on five volunteers. Results showed that SWEET met industry standards for reliability in physiological monitoring. These findings demonstrate that sustainable materials can match the performance of traditional electronic textiles.

“Achieving reliable, industry-standard monitoring with eco-friendly materials is a significant milestone. It demonstrates that sustainability doesn’t have to come at the cost of functionality, especially in critical applications like healthcare.” Dr. Shaila Afroj

Promising biodegradation results and environmental impact

To evaluate biodegradability, the researchers buried e-textile samples in soil. Within four months, the fabric lost nearly half its weight and 98% of its tensile strength. Additionally, life cycle analyses revealed that graphene-based electrodes had an environmental footprint up to 40 times smaller than conventional metal electrodes.





Life cycle assessment (LCA) A systematic analysis of the environmental impact of a product throughout its life cycle, from raw material extraction to disposal.

Implications for healthcare and beyond

The study’s results are particularly relevant for healthcare applications, where wearable monitoring systems are becoming increasingly important. The biodegradable nature of SWEET reduces concerns about disposal and environmental pollution, making it a more responsible choice for future development.





Reference: Dulal M, Modha HRM, Liu J, et al. Sustainable, wearable, and eco-friendly electronic textiles. Energy & Environ Mater. 2024:e12854. doi: 10.1002/eem2.12854



