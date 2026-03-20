Blood Pressure-Lowering Mediterranean Diet May Slow Brain Aging

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Strong adherence to a special diet designed to reduce blood pressure may also help to slow some of the structural changes associated with brain aging, a new study suggests.





The research, published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, found that following this diet was associated with slower structural atrophy in the brain, with reduced gray matter loss and less ventricular enlargement over time.





These findings support the idea that dietary interventions may be a promising way to slow neurodegeneration in aging populations.

The effect of diet on brain health

Numerous studies have linked the Mediterranean diet—a diet high in vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats (such as olive oil), and low in red meat and refined carbohydrates—to improvements in cognitive health.





Cardiovascular health can also be supported through dietary changes; the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet helps to lower blood pressure, inflammation, and other biomarkers of cardiac disease. The DASH diet may also indirectly reduce the risk of cognitive decline, due to the known association between hypertension and cognitive function.





The MIND diet—or the Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay—combines elements from both the Mediterranean and DASH diets to construct a diet plan specific to the scientific literature on dementia prevention. The diet captures many components that have been associated with neuroprotection in academic studies.

The MIND diet

The MIND diet promotes the consumption of 10 “brain-healthy” food groups: green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, seafood, poultry, olive oil, and wine.





It also lists five “unhealthy” food groups which should be avoided or reduced due to their saturated and trans fat content: red meats, butter and margarine, cheese, pastries and sweets, and fried/fast food.





While the MIND diet builds on literature relating to neuroprotection, it was unclear whether the diet had any effect on the age-related structural changes seen in the brain that are associated with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s disease.

MIND diet associated with slower gray matter loss in the brain

In this new study, researchers examined data from more than 1,600 middle-aged and older individuals included in the Framingham Heart Study Offspring cohort, generated between 1971 and 2019. This cohort comprises the children of the original participants in the well-known Framingham Heart Study, which was initially set up to identify factors contributing to cardiovascular disease.





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Each participant took part in regular health check-ups every four to eight years, including an MRI brain scan every two to six years (from 1999 onwards). To be included in this analysis, individuals had to have completed at least one food frequency questionnaire to assess dietary intake and at least two MRI brain scans with no history of stroke or dementia before the date of their first scan.





From the dietary assessment data, researchers calculated a MIND diet score ranging between 0–15, with higher scores indicating better adherence to the MIND diet. The average MIND diet score of the cohort was 7.





Those in the top-third of MIND diet scores were more likely to be women and be college educated, as well as being less likely to be current smokers or obese. This group was also less likely to report suffering from type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease.





Reductions in total brain, gray matter, white matter, and hippocampal volume were seen in the MRI scans of all participants, obtained over an average monitoring period of 12 years. Increases in cerebrospinal fluid, ventricular volumes, and white matter hyperintensities—bright spots which indicate tissue damage—were also seen in all participants.





However, the researchers found that higher MIND diet scores were associated with slower gray matter volume loss; each 3-point increase was associated with a 0.279 cm³/year slower loss, equivalent to 20% less age-related decline and 2.5 years of delayed brain aging.





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The same trend was also seen for total ventricular volume; each 3-point increase in MIND diet score was associated with a −0.071 cm³/year slower expansion rate of total ventricular volume, equivalent to 8% less tissue loss and 1 year of delayed brain aging.





Looking at individual food groups, the researchers suggest that berry intake may be the primary contributor to the association with slower ventricle volume expansion. Similarly, poultry intake was associated with slower declines in gray matter. Higher intake of sweets was linked to fast ventricular expansion and hippocampal atrophy, with fried foods also linked to hippocampal volume decline. Unexpectedly, since they are normally avoided or reduced on the MIND diet, cheeses were also associated with slower gray matter volume decline.

Further study still needed

While the study was observational in nature and therefore cannot demonstrate a causal relationship, the authors believe that these findings reinforce the potential of the MIND diet to be a “brain-healthy” lifestyle choice.





“For a very long time, the public and the scientific community have been interested in whether our diet can improve brain health. This study is one big step in that direction by using objective outcomes, thanks to brain imaging, and by using multiple assessments of diet and brain volume over a long period of time,” said Dr. Mohammad Talaei, lecturer in life course epidemiology at the Queen Mary University of London’s Centre for Preventive Neurology, in comments given to the Science Media Centre.





“While 12 years of follow-up is long enough for many outcomes, a longer follow-up might be needed here to ensure the temporality of the effect: that adherence to the MIND diet preceded brain structural changes,” continued Talaei, who was not involved in the research.

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“In this study, the gray matter volume in participants with the highest and lowest adherence to the MIND diet was almost identical at baseline,” Talaei noted. “While it is ideal for an experimental study to start with a similar gray matter volume before intervention, such a similarity raises questions in an observational study. This is because the level of adherence reflects participants’ dietary habits over many years prior to the baseline, and it is therefore unlikely that the effect began at the baseline.”





The study authors also acknowledge some additional limitations. Food frequency questionnaires can be subject to recall bias, for example. The study participants were also predominantly white, and so the observed associations may differ in other ethnic groups.





“Long-running studies like this help build our understanding of how lifestyle factors may influence brain health. This research suggests that people who followed the Mediterranean‑style MIND diet showed slower signs of brain aging, although the study cannot prove a direct protective effect and did not measure impacts on memory or thinking,” commented Dr. Jacqui Hanley, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, to the Science Media Centre.





“Taken together with earlier evidence, the findings add to growing indications that eating a balanced diet, staying active, and taking other healthy steps may support our brain health as we age. More long‑term studies in diverse groups are still needed to untangle the role of diet, genetics, and other factors.”





Reference: Chen H, Hailili G, Tong L, et al. Adherence to the MIND diet and longitudinal brain structural changes over a decade: evidence from the Framingham heart study offspring cohort. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2026:jnnp-2025-336957. doi: 10.1136/jnnp-2025-336957