Breakthrough in Rapid Polymer Nanostructure Production

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have developed a new method for the rapid scalable preparation of uniform nanostructures directly from block polymers.





This novel approach, led by the Dove and O'Reilly groups, significantly reduces processing time from a week to just minutes, enabling high-throughput production of precision polymer nanomaterials.





Publishing their findings in Nature Synthesis, the teams outline a rapid seed preparation technique that supersaturates polymer solutions in a flow system.