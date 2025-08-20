We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Breast Cancer Cells Tap Fat Reserves Through Tunnel-Like Structures

These structures, known as gap junctions, appear to play a crucial role in tumor development in laboratory settings.

News  
Published: August 20, 2025 
Original story from the University of San Francisco
A slide under a microscope of breast cancer. Islands of orange with channels or blue dots.
Credit: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have found that cells from triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) form direct connections with nearby fat cells to access energy needed for tumor growth. These structures, known as gap junctions, appear to play a crucial role in tumor development in laboratory settings.


Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive subtype defined by the absence of estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and HER2 protein. The lack of these common therapeutic targets makes treatment options more limited. In this study, investigators discovered that TNBC cells form molecular tunnels that enable them to communicate with adipocytes, or fat cells, in the surrounding tissue.


Using tissue samples from breast cancer patients and in vitro models, the team found that cancer cells send signals through these gap junctions to stimulate the breakdown of lipids stored within adipocytes. The released fatty acids are then likely absorbed by the cancer cells and used to support their rapid proliferation.

Inhibiting gap junctions reduced tumor growth in the lab

The researchers also tested whether blocking these tunnel-like connections could interrupt the tumor’s energy supply. They used inhibitors that disrupt gap junction formation and observed reduced growth of TNBC cells in laboratory experiments.

Subscribe to Applied Sciences updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Although these results are preliminary and derived from cell-based models, they suggest that gap junctions may represent a targetable mechanism for slowing the progression of certain breast cancers. Clinical trials are already underway for drugs that block gap junctions in other cancers, including glioblastoma, raising the possibility of future repurposing efforts.


The findings were published August 20 in Nature Communications and supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health and the US Department of Defense.


Reference: Williams J, Camarda R, Malkov S, et al. Tumor cell-adipocyte gap junctions activate lipolysis and contribute to breast tumorigenesis. Nat Commun. 2025. doi:10.1038/s41467-025-62486-3


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter