We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Camel's Milk Contains More Bioactive Peptides Than Cow's Milk

Camel milk is hypoallergenic and rich in bioactive peptides, promoting gut health.

News  
Published: January 23, 2025 
| Original story from Edith Cowan University
A camel.
Credit: Daniela Castro / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

In addition to being hypoallergenic, camel milk could potentially protect the gut from harmful enzymes and create healthier digestion.


New research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has found that camel milk contained more naturally occurring bioactive peptides when compared to its bovine counterpart.


"This is a good thing. We now know that camel milk has the potential to be hypoallergenic compared to cow’s milk, but also that it has higher potential to yield bioactive peptides which can have antimicrobial properties and anti-hypertensive properties," PhD student Mr Manujaya Jayamanna Mohittige said.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

"These bioactive peptides can selectively inhibit certain pathogens, and by doing so, create a healthy gut environment and also has the potential to decrease the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in future."


However, Mr Mohittige noted that the potency of these bioactive peptides still needed further testing.


The research has reiterated that camel milk did not contain major milk allergen β-lactoglobulin (β-Lg), providing dairy users with β-Lg allergy a viable alternative to cow’s milk. Existing literature highlights that lactose levels in camel milk are lower compared to those in cow's milk.

Nutritional breakdown

According to previous research when comparing beverages, cow’s milk typically contains between 85% to 87% water, with 3.8% to 5.5 % fat, 2.9% to 3.5% protein, and 4.6% lactose.


In contrast, camel milk consists of 87% to 90% water. Its protein content varies from 2.15% to 4.90%, fat ranges from 1.2% to 4.5%, and lactose levels are between 3.5% and 4.5%.

Rising popularity

Currently, around 81% of global milk production is sourced from cows, with camel milk production sitting at fifth place, behind buffaloes, goats and sheep. Camel milk only accounts for around 0.4% of current milk production globally.


However, Mr Mohittige noted that Australia's semi-arid climate and the existing camel population – albeit somewhat feral – made for a convincing argument to increase both production and consumption.


"Camel milk is gaining global attention, in part because of environmental conditions. Arid or semi-arid areas can be challenging for traditional cattle farming, but perfect for camels," he added.


A number of camel dairies are already exist in Australia, however, production volumes are still low. Compared to dairy cows, which can produce up to 28 litres of milk a day, camels typically produce around 5 litres a day.


Reference: Jayamanna Mohottige MW, Juhász A, Nye-Wood MG, Farquharson KA, Bose U, Colgrave ML. Beyond nutrition: Exploring immune proteins, bioactive peptides, and allergens in cow and Arabian camel milk. Food Chemistry. 2025;467:142471. doi: 10.1016/j.foodchem.2024.142471


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter