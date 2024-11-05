Carbon Emissions From Us Lakes and Rivers May Have Been Overestimated by As Much As 25%

Using a sophisticated new modeling approach, researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have estimated carbon dioxide emissions from inland waters to 22 million U.S. lakes, rivers and reservoirs. It marks the first time this approach has been applied at a continental scale, and reveals previous methods may have overestimated CO 2 emissions by as much as 25%.





In rivers, lakes and streams, CO 2 is generated mostly through the breakdown of organic matter. Any time there is more CO 2 in the water than the air, that water will “breathe” it out, emitting carbon as a gas — but how much CO 2 , and how much is coming from each specific source, is still a big question mark.





“We need to know how much CO 2 is being generated so we can predict how it will respond to climate change,” says Matthew Winnick, assistant professor of Earth, Geographic and Climate Sciences and corresponding author on the paper published in AGU Advances. “As temperature rises, we tend to think that a lot of the natural carbon cycle processes will respond to that and potentially amplify climate change.”

To date, these estimates have been generated by taking the average stream CO 2 concentration over large areas and applying it across the waters in a given region. However, this fails to capture the range of CO 2 emissions across different environments.





Matthew Winnick, assistant professor of Earth, Geographic and Climate Sciences