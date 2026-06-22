Chewing Sugary Gum May Enhance Blood Pressure-Lowering Effects of Beetroot

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For the first time, researchers at King’s College London have discovered a link between chewing sugary gum after consuming vegetables high in nitrate, such as beetroot, spinach and kale, on lowering blood pressure.





Nitrate is absorbed by vegetables from the soil, but it needs to be converted into nitrite by bacteria in the mouth before it can be used by the body. Nitrite has wide-ranging effects, including the relaxation and widening of blood vessels, which enables blood to flow more easily, lowering blood pressure.





With these cardiovascular benefits limited by the bacteria in the mouth converting nitrate into nitrite which can be used by the body, scientists are investigating how this process might be enhanced. A little-explored theory is that increasing the acidity in saliva could increase this chemical reaction.





To test this theory, researchers investigated whether chewing sugar-containing gum, which is acidic and lowers the pH in the mouth, increases nitrite production.





Dr Andrew Webb, Clinical Senior Lecturer in the School of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Medicine & Sciences, King’s College London, and Honorary Consultant Physician at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Whether and how the acidity of the saliva in the mouth impacts the conversion of the inactive nitrate, to the more active nitrite, is a fundamental question, as it impacts a range of important physiological functions including blood pressure. However, this process has not been studied much.





“While most research suggests that increasing acidity inhibits the conversion of nitrate, this has never been investigated in the whole body, over several hours.





“Incidentally, we previously found that combining grapefruit juice with beetroot juice decreased the acidity of the saliva and inhibited the conversion of nitrate to nitrite in the saliva. So, we wanted to formally test whether doing the opposite – increasing the acidity of the saliva – would enhance the conversion of nitrate to nitrite.”





Healthy volunteers were randomly allocated to chew sugar-containing (Hubba Bubba® bubble) gum, or sugar-free (Wrigley’s Extra®) chewing gum, for three to six hours after drinking a shot of beetroot juice. Blood and saliva samples were analysed throughout the study, alongside blood pressure measurements. The volunteers returned at least a week later to repeat the experiment but chewing the other gum.





When volunteers chewed Hubba Bubba, the acidity of the saliva increased (measured by a 1.4 decrease in pH) compared to chewing the sugar-free gum. The participants also had a 45% higher amount of nitrite in the mouth and 25% higher level of nitrite around the body, compared to when they chewed sugar-free gum.





Chewing sugary gum also significantly decreased systolic blood pressure (when the heart pushes blood out) and diastolic blood pressure (when the heart relaxes between beats) by almost 3/2 mmHg, compared to sugar-free gum.



