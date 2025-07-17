Clams Living on Canada’s Broken Group Islands Are Thriving

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A small community of Canadian shellfish appear to have remained abundant over the last 3,000 years, according to a recent paper.



The researchers determined the population health of the butter and littleneck clams living on the Broken Group Islands, British Columbia, by excavating historical “clam gardens”.



Their method for determining the population health of local crabs, however, was much more novel.



Given that crab bodies biodegrade fairly rapidly after death, the researchers used the shells of ancient clams – and the markings long-dead crabs left behind – to infer the abundance of the crustaceans over the centuries.



The research was published in Biological Conservation.

Ghost in the shell

The Broken Group Islands are an archipelago on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Canada.



The islands have been home to the Tseshaht First Nation people for millennia and are now part of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.





Thanks to this status, the islands’ shellfish are largely protected from commercial harvesting, although they remain vulnerable to other pressures like ocean acidification and the invasive European green crabs.



To understand how these sheltered shellfish have fared over the centuries, the researchers from the University of Victoria sampled numerous clam shells from three historic Indigenous “clam gardens” across the Broken Group Islands.





Since crab carapaces do not preserve like clam shells do, gauging the abundance of the clams’ clawed predators took a little more work.



Using a method normally applied in living ecosystems, the researchers noted the number of “repair scars” – made by a crab that failed to kill its prey – on the excavated clam shells. A higher frequency of scars would indicate a high presence of local crabs.



“The approach was originally developed to study predator-prey interactions in the fossil record and predator-prey evolution through time,” Dr. Kristina Barclay, a research scientist at the Hakai Institute and lead author on the study, said in a statement. “It’s really cool to apply it to other fields.”



Barclay and her colleagues observed a stable level of clam shells and repair scars across their samples, which dated as far back as 3,000 years. They thus concluded that the Broken Group Islands shellfish had remained abundant for millennia.



The more recently deposited shells even seemed larger than the historic ones, a finding that indicates that the decline of human harvesting and local sea otter populations has benefited the bivalves.



The research team were also surprised that the current clams and crabs seemed unaffected by more modern threats, such as ocean acidification.



“I was expecting more of a sad story and was very happy to see that these populations are resilient,” Barclay said.



Nonetheless, she stressed that climate change still threatened the wider ecology of the Broken Group Islands.



“These ecosystems are still vulnerable to climate change,” she said, “so we still really need conservation and to cut carbon emissions.”





Reference: Barclay KM, Baum JK, Claire DS, McKechnie I. Merging coastal archaeology and conservation paleobiology to evaluate shellfish resilience to Indigenous harvest over the past 3000 years. Biol Conserv. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.biocon.2025.111186



