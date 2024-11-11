Climate Change Increases Preterm Birth Risks

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

A comprehensive review, analyzing 198 studies from 66 countries, confirms that rising temperatures pose significant health risks for pregnant women, foetuses and newborns. Published in Nature Medicine, the study, led by researchers from Wits University’s Planetary Health Research Division, underscores the urgent need for policies to address climate impacts on vulnerable populations.

Heat exposure and increased preterm birth rates

The review, the largest of its kind, found that each 1°C increase in temperature raises the likelihood of preterm birth by 4%. During heatwaves, this risk climbs sharply – by 26% – suggesting that escalating global temperatures will have widespread implications for maternal and neonatal health. Higher temperatures were also linked to elevated risks for gestational diabetes, stillbirths and congenital anomalies.





Preterm birth The birth of a baby before 37 weeks of pregnancy, which increases risks for various health complications. Gestational diabetes A type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy and can affect maternal and neonatal health.





Heat-related health effects extend beyond birth outcomes, with the study highlighting increased risks of obstetric complications as well. Although data is limited for other pregnancy-related issues, such as antenatal bleeding and caesarean section rates, preliminary evidence suggests these factors may also be affected by heat exposure, potentially raising risks of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Evidence synthesis in a rapidly changing climate

To evaluate these risks, the researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis, combining results from smaller studies. Methodologies included vote counting, narrative synthesis and effect size estimates to ensure comprehensive analysis. Updates to the review will occur every 18–24 months, creating a “living” document that incorporates the latest findings on climate change and maternal health.





Systematic review A rigorous synthesis of existing research studies on a specific topic, designed to provide high-quality evidence on that topic. Meta-analysis A statistical technique that combines the findings from multiple studies to arrive at a more precise estimate of effect size or impact.





The findings provide valuable insights into the specific periods when pregnant women and foetuses may be most vulnerable to heat exposure. This evidence synthesis supports the development of climate-focused public health interventions aimed at protecting pregnant women and newborns from the adverse effects of extreme heat.





“Our research provides compelling evidence that heat exposure poses severe health risks for pregnant women and their babies, yet these risks are frequently underestimated.” Dr. Matthew Chersich

Prioritizing maternal and neonatal health in climate policy

The review arrives as global leaders prepare to discuss climate priorities at COP29, underscoring the need for public health measures to address climate-related health threats. Currently, policies focusing on the health impacts of heat exposure on maternal and neonatal outcomes remain limited.





The study's authors hope that their findings will influence climate policies that prioritize healthcare access and resources for at-risk groups, such as pregnant women. The Planetary Health Research Division’s researchers emphasize the importance of policy support in adapting to the health challenges posed by climate change.





Reference: Lakhoo DP, Brink N, Radebe L, et al. A systematic review and meta-analysis of heat exposure impacts on maternal, fetal and neonatal health. Nat Med. 2024. doi: 10.1038/s41591-024-03395-8



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.