Colombia's Piangua Mollusks Are Being Overharvested

Along Colombia’s Pacific coast, a small shellfish called piangua has been a crucial part of local communities for generations. This humble mollusk is a vital source of income and nutrition for many coastal residents. As a regional resource that can be sustainably utilized, it represents a bioeconomy opportunity and is an example for other regions. But now, scientists are raising the alarm about its future.





A new study reveals that piangua populations are showing concerning signs of decline, largely due to overharvesting. Researchers used cutting-edge DNA analysis to examine these shellfish in two key locations along Colombia’s Pacific coast, providing the first detailed genetic profile of these important creatures.





The findings paint a worrying picture. “While piangua populations have been stable for over 100,000 years, recent decades of intensive harvesting have taken their toll,” explained Silvia Restrepo, president of the Boyce Thompson Institute and lead author of the study.

The numbers are striking. Piangua exports from Colombia skyrocketed from just 100 tons per year in 1980 to over 3,000 tons by 2004. In some areas, like Bahía Málaga, the population has plunged by 60%. This dramatic increase in harvesting has forced the piangua onto Colombia’s endangered species list.





“We discovered that the piangua are experiencing a significant loss of genetic diversity,” said Restrepo. “This is evidenced by a high level of inbreeding and a reduction in heterozygosity.”





Why is genetic diversity so important? Imagine the gene pool of a species as a deck of cards. Each card represents different genetic traits that help the species survive various challenges – disease resistance, temperature tolerance, or the ability to find food. When overharvesting reduces the population, it’s like removing cards from the deck. With fewer “cards” in play, the species becomes less equipped to handle new threats.





The study, recently published in Scientific Reports, also revealed something unexpected. Despite living in connected coastal waters, piangua populations in different areas maintain subtle genetic variations. This suggests that local populations might have special adaptations to their specific environments, making it even more crucial to protect them all.





This research has real-world implications for conservation. Equipped with this new genetic information, scientists, the Colombian government, and local communities can work together to develop better protection strategies. These might include creating protected areas, establishing sustainable harvesting quotas, or implementing restoration programs.





The study marks a significant milestone as the first genetic investigation of piangua in Colombia, complete with the first detailed mapping of its genome. This genetic blueprint will be an invaluable tool for future conservation efforts.





The message is clear for the communities along Colombia’s Pacific coast: without immediate action to protect these vital shellfish, they risk losing not just an important food source, but a crucial part of their cultural and economic heritage. The race is on to save the piangua while there is still time.





Reference: Fuentes L, Guevara-Suarez M, Zambrano MM, Jiménez P, Duitama J, Restrepo S. Genetic diversity of Anadara tuberculosa in two localities of the Colombian Pacific Coast. Sci Rep. 2024;14(1):28467. doi: 10.1038/s41598-024-78869-3



