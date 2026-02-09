Community Support Strongly Linked to Better Diet Quality Among Rural Adults

Read time: 1 minute

A large cross-sectional study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior (JNEB), published by Elsevier, examined how psychosocial and environmental factors relate to diet quality among 2,420 adults living in rural and micropolitan communities in New York and Texas.





Findings demonstrated that psychosocial factors, including healthy eating motivation, confidence in maintaining healthy eating habits, and social support from family and friends, were consistently associated with better diet quality.





Researchers also evaluated participants’ perceptions of their local food environment, alongside measures of diet quality, fruit and vegetable intake, fiber intake, and ultraprocessed food consumption.





Participants with higher scores in these areas consumed more fruits, vegetables, and fiber, and fewer ultraprocessed foods. The availability of fresh fruits and vegetables in the community and the importance participants placed on food quality, price, and selection when choosing where to shop were also linked to healthier dietary intake.





On average, participants reported eating 2.6 cups of fruits and vegetables per day and 15 grams of fiber daily. These numbers are similar to national averages, but still below recommended intake levels. Nearly 40% of participants reported experiencing household food insecurity, and roughly half lived in households earning less than $50,000 per year.





“These results reinforce the need for multifaceted approaches to improving nutrition. Rural adults face elevated risks for diet-related health conditions, yet nutrition behaviors in these communities are shaped by more than just access to food,” said lead author Rebecca Seguin-Fowler, PhD, RDN, LD, CSCS, Associate Director, Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, and Professor of Nutrition, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Texas A&M University.





“Our findings highlight that motivation, confidence, and support for healthy eating — along with the local food environment — all play meaningful roles in shaping diet quality.”





These findings emphasize the importance of nuanced approaches to improving nutrition in different rural communities. The authors call for future studies to evaluate how changes in psychosocial and environmental factors over time may influence dietary behavior across diverse populations.





Reference: Seguin-Fowler RA, Hanson KL, Eldridge GD, et al. Associations between diet quality and psychosocial and environmental factors in rural adults. J Nutr Educ Behav. 2026;58(2):117-125. doi: 10.1016/j.jneb.2025.10.010