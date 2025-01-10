Cracking the Code of Fruit Ripening

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary A study reveals how hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) signaling regulates tomato ripening through the redox modification of RNA demethylase SlALKBH2. This modification stabilizes SlALKBH2, enhancing its role in fruit development without affecting its m6A demethylase activity. The research also identifies NADPH-thioredoxin reductase C (SlNTRC) as a key regulator of SlALKBH2’s redox state. Key Takeaways Hydrogen Peroxide’s Role: H2O2 signaling modifies and stabilizes SlALKBH2, driving tomato fruit ripening. Key Interactions: SlNTRC modulates the redox state of SlALKBH2, linking it to m6A methylation in plants. Impact on Agriculture: Understanding redox-regulated RNA methylation opens new avenues for enhancing crop varieties.





A research team led by Prof. QIN Guozheng from the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has unveiled a previously unrecognized mechanism by which the RNA N6–methyladenosine (m6A) demethylase SlALKBH2 undergoes reduction-oxidation (redox) modification. This alteration affects its stability and its physiological role in regulating the normal ripening of tomato fruits.





In this study, published in Nature Plants, the researchers deepened their understanding of the role of hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ), a mild oxidant that functions as a pivotal signaling molecule in controlling multiple biological processes. They found that H 2 O 2 -mediated oxidative modification regulates the function of SlALKBH2, which is essential for the proper ripening of fleshy fruits. This ripening stage represents the final phase of fruit development, directly influencing fruit quality and shelf life.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Specifically, the researchers showed how H 2 O 2 signaling interacts with RNA methylation modification to regulate plant development in a coordinated way.





The most prevalent chemical modification in eukaryotic mRNAs is m6A methylation. It regulates various biological processes, including mRNA stability and translation efficiency, by modulating mRNA metabolism.





As members of the dioxygenase family, m6A demethylases, including SlALKBH2, are capable of oxidatively reversing m6A methylation. This capacity raises the question of whether SlALKBH2 itself is subject to oxidative modification, similar to other redox-sensitive proteins.





To test this hypothesis, the researchers transiently expressed the SlALKBH2 gene in Nicotiana benthamiana leaves treated with or without H 2 O 2 , then subsequently monitored the redox status of SlALKBH2.





The results indicated a marked sensitivity of SlALKBH2 to H 2 O 2 -induced oxidation, resulting in the formation of homodimers both in N. benthamiana leaves and in tomato fruits. Notably, exposure to H 2 O 2 was shown to accelerate tomato fruit ripening, implicating SlALKBH2 oxidation in this process.





The formation of SlALKBH2 homodimers was attributed to the involvement of multiple cysteine (Cys) residues, with Cys39 identified as a crucial site; mutation at this location drastically reduced homodimer formation. While oxidative modification improved the stability of the SlALKBH2 protein, it did not affect its m6A demethylase activity.





Moreover, the researchers identified NADPH-thioredoxin reductase C (SlNTRC) as the interacting protein of SlALKBH2. They demonstrated that SlNTRC regulates the redox state of SlALKBH2, thus affecting its m6A demethylation function in tomatoes.





Stable SlNTRC knockout mutants were then generated in tomatoes using CRISPR–Cas9-mediated gene editing. The homozygous mutant line experienced substantial delays in vegetative growth and an inability to bear fruit.





This study established a connection between H 2 O 2 signaling and m6A methylation, highlighting the significance of redox regulation of m6A modifiers in the control of fruit ripening.





Given the crucial role of RNA m6A methylation in various biological processes, researchers speculate that this regulatory mechanism may also play a role in other developmental processes.





In summary, this study not only enhances our understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying fruit ripening, but also offers new insights and strategies for improving crop varieties.





Reference: Zhou L, Gao G, Tang R, et al. Redox modification of m6A demethylase SlALKBH2 in tomato regulates fruit ripening. Nat Plants. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41477-024-01893-8



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.