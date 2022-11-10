Deli Meat and Cheese Linked to Listeria Outbreak

Deli meat and cheese purchased at deli counters in multiple states have been identified as the likely sources of this outbreak of Listeria in the US.

Listeria in Deli Meat and Cheese

Deli meats (cold cuts, lunch meats, hot dogs, and pâtés sold at the deli) and cheeses are known sources of Listeria illnesses. This is because Listeria can easily spread among food on deli countertops, deli slicers, surfaces, and hands. Listeria is a hardy germ that can be difficult to fully remove once it is in the deli. It can survive and grow at cold temperatures in the refrigerator.

Source of the Outbreak

Information collected so far shows that deli meat and cheese purchased at deli counters in multiple states are the likely sources of this outbreak.





It is difficult for investigators to identify a single food as the source of outbreaks linked to deli meats and cheeses. This is because Listeria spreads easily between food and the deli environment and can persist for a long time in deli display cases and on equipment. A contaminated food likely introduced the outbreak strain of Listeria into delis in multiple states. Investigators are working to identify any specific products or delis that may be contaminated with the outbreak strain.





What People at High Risk Should Do





You are at higher risk for severe Listeria illness if you are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments. If you are not in these groups, you are unlikely to get very sick from Listeria. If you are at higher risk:





Do not eat meat or cheese from any deli counter, unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot.

This is because Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator, but it is easily killed by heating food to a high enough temperature.

Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched deli meat or cheese from the deli.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of severe Listeria illness after eating meat or cheese from a deli:

- People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

- Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.





What Businesses Should Do





Follow USDA-FSIS best practices for controlling Listeria contamination in deli areas.





About Listeria



