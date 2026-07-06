Diet Changes Can Cut Emissions at No Extra Food Cost

A modelling study found that using vegetables, beans and eggs instead of processed and unprocessed meat and dairy could deliver environmental and health benefits without increasing the overall cost of diets.



Experts say making healthier, more sustainable food options more accessible and convenient could help accelerate progress towards climate and public health goals. Climate impact

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh assessed 33 different ways of meeting the UK Climate Change Committee's recommendations for sustainable diets.



The research examined the impact of dietary changes on greenhouse gas emissions, land and water use, nutrient intake, diet costs and health conditions including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



Across all scenarios modelled, reductions in meat and dairy consumption were associated with improvements in health outcomes and environmental indicators, the study found. Smart swaps

Researchers found that even small, gram-for-gram substitutions in everyday meals such as sandwiches and pasta dishes could produce meaningful long-term benefits for both people and the planet.



Replacing some meat with a variety of alternative foods did not adversely affect nutrient intake. While lower dairy consumption could considerably reduce iodine intake among some groups, this could be addressed through iodine fortification of plant-based dairy alternatives, experts say.



The findings challenge perceptions that more sustainable diets are necessarily more expensive, with most dietary changes having little impact on overall food costs. Targeted reductions

The study suggests that targeting people who consume the largest amounts of processed and unprocessed red meat could deliver the greatest benefits. Rather than reducing consumption evenly across the population, helping high consumers move towards lower intakes was predicted to prevent almost 60,000 cases of type 2 diabetes over a 10-year period while also achieving greater environmental gains.



All modelled dietary pathways resulted in lower greenhouse gas emissions as well as reductions in land and water use.

