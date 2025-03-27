Discovery of Chemical Oscillations in Palladium Nanoparticles Paves Way for Metal Catalyst Recycling

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Professor Andrei Khlobystov, leads the research group at the University of Nottingham that focuses on imaging chemical reactions of individual molecules and atoms, in real time, and direct space. He says: “We set out to study the formation of palladium nanoparticles in a liquid and were happy to observe the nanoparticles forming directly during TEM observation. These nanoparticles emerged from the palladium salt solution, growing larger and more structured over time. To our astonishment, once the nanoparticles reached a size of about 5 nanometres, they began to dissolve back into the solution, disappearing completely, only to undergo re-growth again.”





The nanoparticles create a complex branching pattern in a liquid pool, pulsating cyclically as they grow and dissolve. However, when the reaction is carried out in a droplet of solution contained within a carbon nanotube—serving as a miniature test tube—the lifecycle of the nanoparticles can be observed at atomic resolution. The carbon nanotube slows down the process, allowing for detailed observation of the early stages of nucleation, growth, and dissolution. This reveals a disk-like shape with crystal facets, suggesting interactions of the nanoparticles with the solvent molecules.





Dr Will Cull, a Research Fellow at the School of Chemistry, University of Nottingham, said: “The key to understanding this unexpected phenomenon lies in recognising that electron microscopy is a powerful imaging technique that can also alter the material being observed. This approach is often used to carve structures with the electron beam, but in this case, the energy of the electron beam is harnessed to break carbon-hydrogen bonds and displace valence electrons from the bromide anions in the solvent. As a result, chemical reactions are triggered while we image our sample.”





Dr Rhys Lodge, who conducted the measurements, explains: “We believe that the chemical reactions involving the solvent, activated by the electron beam, drive the reduction of palladium ions to palladium metal, as well as the oxidation of palladium metal back to palladium ions. Due to the competition between these two processes, the nanoparticles continuously grow and shrink, oscillating chemically between these two states.”





Reference: Lodge RW, Cull WJ, Weilhard A, Argent SP, Fernandes JA, Khlobystov AN. A nanoscale chemical oscillator: reversible formation of palladium nanoparticles in ionic liquid. Nanoscale. 2025. doi: 10.1039/D4NR04150J





