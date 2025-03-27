Discovery of Chemical Oscillations in Palladium Nanoparticles Paves Way for Metal Catalyst Recycling

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖
Scientists have for the first time filmed the real-time growth and contraction of Palladium nanoparticles, opening new avenues for utilising and recycling precious metal catalysts.
Researchers at the University of Nottingham’s School of Chemistry used transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to observe the complete lifecycle of palladium nanoparticles in a liquid environment, from nucleation through growth to dissolution, with the entire cycle repeating multiple times. This study has been published today in Nanoscale.
One of the most important applications of metal nanoparticles is in catalysis, which forms a backbone of chemical industries. Dr Jesum Alves Fernandes, an expert in the field, said: “The mechanisms of catalysis involving palladium have been hotly debated for many years, particularly as the distinction between homogeneous (in solution) and heterogeneous (on the surface of nanoparticles) catalysts becomes blurred at the nanoscale. "
"The discovery that palladium nanoparticles can switch between these two modes can help us to develop new efficient catalysts for net-zero reactions, such as carbon dioxide reduction and ammonia synthesis. Additionally, this knowledge could help in the recycling and reuse of critical metals like palladium, whose global supplies are rapidly decreasing" —Dr. Jesum Alves Fernandes.
The laws of thermodynamics cause chemical reactions, including those involving nanoparticles, to proceed in one direction. While oscillating chemical reactions are uncommon in manmade processes, they frequently occur in living organisms that exist away from thermodynamic equilibrium. Understanding these chemical oscillations could help us unravel some of nature's mysteries, including transitions from chaos to order, emergent behaviours, patterns in animal coats, and even the origins of life on Earth.