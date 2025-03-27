We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Discovery of Chemical Oscillations in Palladium Nanoparticles Paves Way for Metal Catalyst Recycling

For the first time, scientists have filmed the complete lifecycle of palladium nanoparticles.

News  
Published: March 27, 2025 
| Original story from the University of Nottingham
A wall of hexagonal metallic tiles
Credit: Carolina Munemasa / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Scientists have for the first time filmed the real-time growth and contraction of Palladium nanoparticles, opening new avenues for utilising and recycling precious metal catalysts.


Researchers at the University of Nottingham’s School of Chemistry used transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to observe the complete lifecycle of palladium nanoparticles in a liquid environment, from nucleation through growth to dissolution, with the entire cycle repeating multiple times. This study has been published today in Nanoscale.


One of the most important applications of metal nanoparticles is in catalysis, which forms a backbone of chemical industries. Dr Jesum Alves Fernandes, an expert in the field, said: “The mechanisms of catalysis involving palladium have been hotly debated for many years, particularly as the distinction between homogeneous (in solution) and heterogeneous (on the surface of nanoparticles) catalysts becomes blurred at the nanoscale. "


"The discovery that palladium nanoparticles can switch between these two modes can help us to develop new efficient catalysts for net-zero reactions, such as carbon dioxide reduction and ammonia synthesis. Additionally, this knowledge could help in the recycling and reuse of critical metals like palladium, whose global supplies are rapidly decreasing"  Dr. Jesum Alves Fernandes.


The laws of thermodynamics cause chemical reactions, including those involving nanoparticles, to proceed in one direction. While oscillating chemical reactions are uncommon in manmade processes, they frequently occur in living organisms that exist away from thermodynamic equilibrium. Understanding these chemical oscillations could help us unravel some of nature's mysteries, including transitions from chaos to order, emergent behaviours, patterns in animal coats, and even the origins of life on Earth.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

Professor Andrei Khlobystov, leads the research group at the University of Nottingham that focuses on imaging chemical reactions of individual molecules and atoms, in real time, and direct space. He says: “We set out to study the formation of palladium nanoparticles in a liquid and were happy to observe the nanoparticles forming directly during TEM observation. These nanoparticles emerged from the palladium salt solution, growing larger and more structured over time. To our astonishment, once the nanoparticles reached a size of about 5 nanometres, they began to dissolve back into the solution, disappearing completely, only to undergo re-growth again.”


The nanoparticles create a complex branching pattern in a liquid pool, pulsating cyclically as they grow and dissolve. However, when the reaction is carried out in a droplet of solution contained within a carbon nanotube—serving as a miniature test tube—the lifecycle of the nanoparticles can be observed at atomic resolution. The carbon nanotube slows down the process, allowing for detailed observation of the early stages of nucleation, growth, and dissolution. This reveals a disk-like shape with crystal facets, suggesting interactions of the nanoparticles with the solvent molecules.


Dr Will Cull, a Research Fellow at the School of Chemistry, University of Nottingham, said: “The key to understanding this unexpected phenomenon lies in recognising that electron microscopy is a powerful imaging technique that can also alter the material being observed. This approach is often used to carve structures with the electron beam, but in this case, the energy of the electron beam is harnessed to break carbon-hydrogen bonds and displace valence electrons from the bromide anions in the solvent. As a result, chemical reactions are triggered while we image our sample.”


Dr Rhys Lodge, who conducted the measurements, explains: “We believe that the chemical reactions involving the solvent, activated by the electron beam, drive the reduction of palladium ions to palladium metal, as well as the oxidation of palladium metal back to palladium ions. Due to the competition between these two processes, the nanoparticles continuously grow and shrink, oscillating chemically between these two states.”


Reference: Lodge RW, Cull WJ, Weilhard A, Argent SP, Fernandes JA, Khlobystov AN. A nanoscale chemical oscillator: reversible formation of palladium nanoparticles in ionic liquid. Nanoscale. 2025. doi: 10.1039/D4NR04150J


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter