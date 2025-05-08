Discovery of New Molecule Shows Potential for Chlamydia Treatment

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, and Michigan State University, USA, have discovered a molecule capable of targeting and killing the Chlamydia trachomatis bacterium, while sparing beneficial bacteria.



This achievement could lead to the development of more effective antibiotics to treat chlamydia, the most common bacterial sexually transmitted disease worldwide.



The findings were published in PLoS Biology.

Potential for selective treatment

Chlamydia is often treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, which unfortunately also harm beneficial bacteria in the body.



This non-selective approach contributes to the growing problem of antibiotic resistance.



Researchers, led by Barbara Sixt, associate professor at Umeå University, recognized the need for a solution that could specifically target harmful bacteria without disrupting the delicate balance of the microbiome.



"No one should have to live with chlamydia,” said Sixt. “But the problem is that the treatments we have today do not distinguish between dangerous and friendly bacteria. A growing problem is also that more and more bacteria are becoming resistant to today's broad-acting antibiotics."





A novel approach to chlamydia’s unique biology

The study focused on the unique biology of Chlamydia trachomatis, which shares some characteristics with viruses. Unlike most bacteria, this pathogen invades human cells and manipulates their function to create an environment conducive to bacterial replication. Researchers aimed to disrupt these interactions by identifying molecules that could inhibit chlamydia's growth.



“We thought it could be possible to find a way to outsmart the bacterium's lifestyle by interfering with its special properties and its interactions with human cells,” said Magnus Ölander, former postdoctoral researcher at Umeå University and first author of the study.

Screening for effective molecules

Through extensive screening of chemical compounds, the researchers identified over 60 molecules that showed potential in laboratory cultures. The key was to find molecules that could kill chlamydia while being non-toxic to human cells or to the essential bacteria that support human health.



After refining their search, the team discovered one particularly promising molecule. This molecule works by inhibiting the bacterium’s ability to produce fatty acids, the critical components for its growth and reproduction.

Implications for future treatments

While this discovery is still in its early stages, the researchers are optimistic about its potential.



“There is still a long way to go before we have a new treatment, but this finding may prove very important in developing new antibiotics that are both effective but at the same time gentle on the body,” said Sixt.



The research is a significant step forward in the fight against chlamydia, which, if left untreated, can lead to severe health complications, including infertility and increased risk of cervical and ovarian cancers. Approximately 25,000 new cases are diagnosed annually in Sweden. Globally, the disease affects millions.





Reference: Ölander M, Rea Vázquez D, Meier K, et al. A multi-strategy antimicrobial discovery approach identifies new ways to treat Chlamydia. PLoS Biol. 2025;23(5):e3003123. doi:10.1371/journal.pbio.3003123





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks’ AI policy can be found here.