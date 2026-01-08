Dogs’ Dinners May Have Greater Climate Impact Than Their Owners’

Read time: 2 minutes

Dogs fed on premium, meat-rich pet food can have a bigger dietary carbon pawprint than their owners, according to the largest study into dog food’s climate impact.





In particular, wet, raw and meat-rich products are associated with substantially higher greenhouse gas emissions than dry dog food.





Overall, the production of ingredients used in UK dog food is estimated to contribute around one per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions.





The findings highlight the need for greater transparency and better labelling of dog food ingredients to help consumers make informed choices, as pet ownership continues to rise, experts say.





Scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh and Exeter used ingredient and nutrient labelling information to calculate the carbon footprint of almost 1000 commercially available dog foods, based on emissions generated during the production of ingredients. Their sample included a selection of dry, wet and raw foods, including plant-based and grain-free options.





Producing enough food of the types fed in the UK for all dogs worldwide could generate greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to over half of those from burning jet fuel in commercial flights each year, experts estimate.





The analysis also reveals striking differences in the environmental impact of commercial dog foods, with the highest impact foods responsible for up to 65 times more emissions than the lowest rating options.





Using large amounts of prime meat – which could otherwise be eaten by humans – pushes up emissions, whilst the use of nutritious carcass parts that are in low demand helps limit environmental impact.





Dry food, not marketed as grain-free, tended to have a lower environmental impact than wet, raw or grain-free options.





Dog owners who want to reduce environmental impacts but not change food type should check the label description of meat cuts used in the food, aiming for a lower content of prime meat, experts say.





An increase in the use of plant-based dog foods is also likely to reduce emissions. However, the research team caution that only a small number of plant-based foods were available to test for this study.





The study, funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sci­ences Research Council (BBSRC), is published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.





The study’s principal investigator, John Harvey, from the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies said: “As a veterinary surgeon working on environmental sustainability, I regularly see owners torn between ideals of dogs as meat‑eating ‘wolves’ and their wish to reduce environmental harm. Our research shows just how large and variable the climate impact of dog food really is."





"It’s important for owners to know that choosing grain-free, wet or raw foods can result in higher impacts compared to standard dry kibble foods. The pet food industry should make sure meat cuts used are of the types not typically eaten by humans, and that labelling is clear. These steps can help us have healthy, well-fed dogs with a smaller pawprint on the planet.”





Reference: Harvey JD, Crowley SL, Eory V, Alexander P. Estimating the environmental impact of dog foods marketed in the UK. J Clean Prod. 2026:147277. doi: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2025.147277





