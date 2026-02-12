Drinking 2–3 Cups of Coffee Daily May Lower Dementia Risk

Read time: 4 minutes

Your daily coffee habit might help slow cognitive decline and reduce dementia risk as you age, according to a new study led by researchers from Harvard University.





Published in JAMA, the research examined dietary records, questionnaires, and medical reports from more than 130,000 people over a period of up to 43 years. It found that daily consumption of caffeinated coffee (2–3 cups) or tea (1–2 cups) may reduce dementia risk, slow cognitive decline, and preserve cognitive function.





“Dementia develops over decades, and coffee and tea are things people drink every day. But many past studies were short or measured diet only once, and most didn’t differentiate caffeinated or decaf coffee,” lead study author Yu Zhang, MBBS, MS, a PhD student at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a research trainee at Mass General Brigham, told Technology Networks.





“We wanted to use long-term detailed data to see whether habitual coffee (caffeinated or decaf) and tea intake is linked to dementia risk in a more reliable way.”

Daily coffee or tea drinking could be a neuroprotective habit

The researchers sourced this long-term, detailed data from a combination of two major US health studies focusing on men and women working in the health sector.





“The Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (HPFS) are two of the most well-known long-term health studies in the US, following health professionals for decades,” Zhang said.





“What makes them so special and outstanding is that participants repeatedly reported their diet—including coffee and tea—every 2 to 4 years, and we also have detailed information on lifestyle, medical history, and other risk factors, and update them every 2 years during the follow-up. That let us examine long-term patterns much more accurately than studies that only ask about diet once,” explained Zhang.





Of the more than 130,000 participants included across both long-term health studies, 11,033 individuals went on to develop dementia.





Men and women in the highest quartile (top 25%) of caffeinated coffee drinkers had an 18% lower risk of dementia, compared to those in the bottom quartile who reported little or no caffeinated coffee intake. The caffeinated coffee drinkers also had a lower overall prevalence of subjective cognitive decline (7.8% versus 9.5%), as measured by self-assessment questionnaires.





“We looked at cognition in a few different ways. Dementia was identified through medical reports and death records. We also assessed subjective cognitive decline through questionnaires where participants reported memory and thinking concerns. And we had objective cognitive testing done by telephone-based cognition interviews comprising six different tests, including a validated test called the TICS, which gives us a more direct measure of cognitive performance,” said Zhang.





While the top quartile of tea drinkers also showed similar trends in dementia risk and cognition, those who drank high amounts of decaffeinated coffee did not.





The researchers are careful to state that this does not conclusively mean that caffeine consumption should be linked to reduced dementia risk. They suggest, for example, that some people may be given medical advice to change their caffeine habits due to other health concerns, and potentially that underlying medical reason could also increase the risk of cognitive decline or affect their ability to record their food and drink intake accurately. Alternatively, there may be other relevant lifestyle factors that the statistical model did not capture.

Effect size is small but “reassuring” for habitual coffee drinkers

Identifying useful preventative factors is an important facet of dementia research, since current treatments for dementia are limited in terms of the benefits they can provide once symptoms appear.





Coffee and tea are known to contain many bioactive compounds, such as polyphenols and caffeine, which previous research suggests could play a role in neuroprotection by reducing inflammation and cellular damage. However, studies examining coffee and tea consumption have often been limited by shorter follow-up lengths and a lack of detail that would enable researchers to study differences by beverage type.





While this new study also has some important considerations, Zhang hopes that it will help add to the wider body of research on lifestyle factors affecting cognitive function.





“The key limitation is that this is observational, so we can’t prove causality. We did our best to adjust for many lifestyle and health factors, but no study can control for everything. Future work using biomarkers, brain imaging, and maybe some trials could help clarify mechanisms and causality,” Zhang said.





“We are not recommending people who don’t drink coffee to start drinking it, but for people who already drink coffee or tea, our results are reassuring,” Zhang emphasized.





“It’s best to view it as one small piece of a bigger prevention picture, alongside regular exercise, good sleep, and good cardiovascular health.”





In comments to the Science Media Centre, Prof. Sarah Berry, a professor of nutritional sciences at King’s College London, who was not involved in the study, said that this work is a valuable addition to the current body of research.





“This new study adds to the mounting evidence that coffee, consumed in moderate amounts, is likely to support long-term health. This large-scale study provides convincing data suggesting that caffeinated coffee and tea are associated with a reduced risk of developing dementia and slightly better cognitive performance,” Berry said.





“The results of previous research exploring this relationship have been mixed, so although this is a high-quality study, we need more research to reach firmer conclusions,” she added.

Reference: Zhang Y, Liu Y, Li Y, et al. Coffee and tea intake, dementia risk, and cognitive function. JAMA. 2026. doi: 10.1001/jama.2025.27259





About the interviewee:

Yu Zhang is a PhD student at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a research trainee at Mass General Brigham.

Yu Zhang was speaking with Alexander Beadle, Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks.