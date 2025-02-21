Eating Walnuts at Breakfast May Boost Brain Function All Day

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary A study from the University of Reading found that eating walnuts for breakfast enhances brain function throughout the day in young adults. Participants who consumed 50g of walnuts had faster reaction times and better memory later in the day. The findings suggest walnuts may boost cognitive performance through key nutrients. Key Takeaways Eating walnuts at breakfast improved reaction time and memory.

Brain activity showed walnuts may enhance cognitive efficiency.

Nutrients like omega-3s and polyphenols could drive benefits.





Eating walnuts for breakfast could improve brain function throughout the day for young adults, a new study has shown.





Researchers at the University of Reading found that eating 50g of walnuts (a generous handful) mixed into muesli and yoghurt led to faster reaction times throughout the day and better memory performance later in the day when compared to eating an equivalent calorie-matched breakfast without nuts.





The research, published this month in Food & Function, involved 32 healthy young adults aged 18-30 who consumed both a walnut-rich breakfast and a matched breakfast on separate occasions. Participants completed various cognitive tests while their brain activity was monitored in the six hours after eating each breakfast.

Professor Claire Williams, who led the research from the University of Reading, said: “This study helps strengthen the case for walnuts as brain food. A handful of walnuts with breakfast could give young adults a mental edge when they need to perform at the top of their game. It's particularly exciting that such a simple dietary addition could make a measurable difference to cognitive performance."

More work to be done

The findings build on previous research showing the cognitive impacts of regular nut consumption, including walnuts. This is the first study to examine the immediate effects of walnuts on brain function in young adults throughout a single day.





Brain activity recordings revealed changes in neural activity that suggest walnuts may help the brain work more efficiently during challenging mental tasks, while blood samples revealed positive changes in glucose and fatty acid levels - both factors that could influence brain function. The researchers suggest that walnuts' mix of nutrients - including omega-3 alpha linolenic fatty acids, protein, and plant compounds called polyphenols - may enhance cognitive performance. However, they note that more research is needed to fully understand how walnuts produce these beneficial effects on the brain.





Reference: Bell L, Dodd GF, Jeavons M, et al. The impact of a walnut-rich breakfast on cognitive performance and brain activity throughout the day in healthy young adults: a crossover intervention trial. Food Funct. 2025:10.1039.D4FO04832F. doi: 10.1039/D4FO04832F



