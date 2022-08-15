Eco-Friendly Filter Removes Microplastics From Water

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

DGIST (President Kuk Yang) announced on the 6th (Wednesday) that a research team led by Professor Lee Ju-hyuck of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering of DGIST, collaborating with the research team of Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (President Lee Nak-gyu) led by Dr. Cho Han-cheol, developed an eco-friendly microplastic removal technology that can remove micro-to-nano-sized microplastics in the water.





Microplastics are very small plastics (usually less than 5mm) that accumulate in the body and become a threat to humans by disturbing biological functions and so forth. These microplastics are mainly introduced into the ocean and eventually affect humans on the top of the food chain by disrupting the endocrine system of the marine life system. A technology to filter microplastics is needed to minimize the harm.





However, it is difficult to separate or dispose of microplastics in the water using filters due to their small sizes. In particular, nano-particles, smaller than microns, entail problems that are difficult to overcome, such as filter clogging and environmental pollution by the filter itself when we try to physically remove them using a filter. For this, there is a need for a new and eco-friendly method to overcome these limitations.





Prof. Lee Ju-hyuck's research team in joint research with Dr. Cho Han-cheol's team at the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology developed the world's first eco-friendly power generation device that removes fine particles in the water. It is a collaboration between the triboelectric nagogenerator (TENG) of Professor Lee Ju-hyuck's research team and the particle removal technology using electrophoresis of Dr. Cho Han-cheol's team.





As TENG generates electrical energy through physical energy, we can manufacture eco-friendly microplastic filters. In addition, since it utilizes the high voltage characteristic of triboelectric energy, it does not require a special external power source, which gives it the advantage that it can be operated without being restricted by location. The new porous microstructure-based TENG developed through this study showed more than threefold higher output than the existing TENG. The test of the new TENG showed that the removal rate of micro-sized microplastic particles was 21.4%, about 5.6 times higher than that of the existing TENG, which was recorded at 3.8%. In addition, it was confirmed that this technology can remove micro-sized microplastics and various micro-toxic particles such as nano-sized zinc oxides and silicon dioxides.





Reference: Park BG, Lee C, Kim YJ, et al. Toxic micro/nano particles removal in water via triboelectric nanogenerator. Nano Energy. 2022;100:107433. doi:10.1016/j.nanoen.2022.107433



