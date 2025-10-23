Edible Fungus Creates Liquid-Resistant Coating for Paper and Textiles

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers have developed a thin, food-safe coating derived from edible fungus and plant fibers that can make materials such as paper, textiles and wood resistant to water, oil and grease.





The study, published in Langmuir, outlines how the coating forms a barrier that could provide a biodegradable alternative to single-use plastic wrap and paper cup coatings.

Mycelium and nanofibrils form a composite barrier

The coating was created by growing Trametes versicolor, an edible fungus known commonly as “turkey tail,” in combination with cellulose nanofibrils. These nanofibrils are microscopic strands derived from wood pulp and are commonly used in paper-making. When combined, the fungal mycelium and plant fibers formed a layer that remained thin but offered effective resistance to liquid absorption.





To develop the coating, researchers applied a nutrient-rich blend of the fungal mycelium and cellulose nanofibrils to various materials. The mixture was incubated for up to four days to allow for fungal growth, and then heat-treated in an oven to halt further development and dry the coating.





The team tested the waterproof layer on paper, polyester felt, denim and birch wood veneer. They observed that after a few days of growth, the fungal film produced a stain-like appearance but only slightly altered the materials’ thickness. Treated surfaces repelled not only water but also organic solvents and oils, including n-heptane, toluene and castor oil.

Coating development and performance

The researchers found that a minimum of three days of fungal growth was required to produce a functional water barrier. After four days, the layer was well-formed and comparable in thickness to a coat of paint. Despite the minimal thickness, the film changed the materials’ surface appearance, adding mottled colors in yellow, tan or orange tones.





When water was dropped onto the treated surfaces, it remained as spherical droplets, while untreated surfaces allowed the water to soak in. The coating also repelled organic liquids, highlighting its potential use in food-safe, grease- and oil-resistant packaging applications.

Research context

While the application of fungi for sustainable materials is growing, this work demonstrates a specific and practical integration of fungal growth into common packaging and textile substrates. Unlike synthetic plastic coatings, the fungal barrier is biodegradable and could be produced with minimal environmental impact, although further scaling and performance testing are required.





This proof-of-concept study builds on earlier research into the water-repellent properties of mycelium and the barrier capabilities of cellulose nanofibrils. The study shows that the combination of these two naturally derived materials may offer a viable alternative to plastic coatings, especially in short-term or single-use applications.





Reference: Zier S, White LR, Johnstone D, et al. Growing sustainable barrier coatings from edible fungal mycelia. Langmuir. 2025;41(39):26751-26759. doi: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.5c03185





