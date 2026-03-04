Effective Antibacterial Coatings May Fail Over Longer Periods of Time

Overactive TiO 2

The aim of the researchers' study was to determine the long-term effect of UV-A radiation on acrylic-based surface coatings that contained photocatalytic titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) and zinc oxide (ZnO) particles capable of destroying bacteria. To do this, the coating was applied to a steel surface and was exposed for nine weeks in conditions resembling everyday life with high humidity but with much more intense UV-A radiation.





The results showed that although TiO 2 nanoparticles do produce antibacterial reactive oxygen species under UV‑A radiation, an undesirable side effect emerged within three weeks: these reactive species also degrade the acrylic‑based coating itself. As the coating breaks down, the nanoparticles are lost, causing the beneficial antibacterial effect to fade.





However, ZnO particles with similar antibacterial properties did not significantly degrade the lacquer – the coating remained intact and its antibacterial properties persisted even after prolonged exposure to UV-A light.



