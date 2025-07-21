Extra-Strong Bacterial Cellulose Sheets as a Biodegradable Alternative to Plastic

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

A team led by researchers from the University of Houston and Rice University has demonstrated a method for producing stronger, multifunctional bacterial cellulose sheets that could support the development of biodegradable alternatives to plastic.





The work, published in Nature Communications, outlines a scalable, single-step biosynthesis approach to produce sheets of plastic-like bacterial cellulose material.





The research addresses growing interest in sustainable materials that reduce environmental reliance on petroleum-based polymers.

Using fluid dynamics to guide bacterial cellulose synthesis

Bacterial cellulose, a naturally derived biopolymer produced by certain strains of bacteria, is known for being biodegradable and biocompatible. However, its mechanical properties have traditionally limited its use as a structural substitute for plastic.





The team used a custom-designed culture system featuring a rotating, oxygen-permeable cylindrical chamber. This setup generates directional fluid flow, which encourages cellulose-producing bacteria to move consistently in a single direction during biosynthesis. As a result, the bacteria produce cellulose nanofibrils that are aligned within the sheet, yielding a material with improved tensile strength, flexibility, foldability, optical transparency and long-term mechanical stability.





“We’re essentially guiding the bacteria to behave with purpose. Rather than moving randomly, we direct their motion, so they produce cellulose in an organized way," said study author Maksud Rahman, an assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of Houston.





These enhancements are a result of what the authors describe as a bottom-up strategy in which the physical environment directly shapes the biosynthetic behavior of the bacteria.





“We envision these strong, multifunctional and eco-friendly bacterial cellulose sheets becoming ubiquitous, replacing plastics in various industries and helping mitigate environmental damage,” said Rahman.

Nanomaterial integration enhances thermal and mechanical properties

To further improve the material's performance, the researchers incorporated boron nitride nanosheets into the bacterial growth medium. The resulting hybrid cellulose-nanomaterial sheets demonstrated tensile strengths of up to approximately 553 MPa and vastly improved thermal properties, exhibiting a heat dissipation rate three times higher than cellulose-only sheets.





This integration of boron nitride was achieved without disrupting the alignment of cellulose nanofibrils, indicating compatibility between the nanomaterials and the biosynthetic process.





"This controlled behavior, combined with our flexible biosynthesis method with various nanomaterials, enables us to achieve both structural alignment and multifunctional properties in the material at the same time,” Rahman said.





The hybrid material retained transparency and mechanical flexibility, making it suitable for applications requiring both strength and pliability.

Potential use in structural, biomedical and electronic materials

The combination of scalability, material robustness and biodegradability positions the new bacterial cellulose composites as promising candidates for replacing plastic in certain applications.





While the work does not claim immediate readiness for commercial implementation, it offers a biologically-derived alternative that could be developed further for use in everyday applications.





“This scalable, single step bio-fabrication approach yielding aligned, strong and multifunctional bacterial cellulose sheets would pave the way towards applications in structural materials, thermal management, packaging, textiles, green electronics and energy storage,” Rahman said.





Reference: Saadi MASR, Cui Y, Bhakta SP, et al. Flow-induced 2D nanomaterials intercalated aligned bacterial cellulose. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):5825. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-60242-1





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.