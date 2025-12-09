Fermentation Makes Ocean Greens More Palatable to Western Consumers

Read time: 2 minutes

Eating seaweed can be extremely healthy, we often hear. Unfortunately, many people associate seaweed with an unpleasant smell and taste – making it difficult to dig in.





In a new study, published in Future Foods, researchers have investigated how fermenting seaweed (Alaria esculenta) affects taste, texture, and consumer acceptance in two types of spreadable products: cream cheese and baobab spread.





‘We wanted to find out whether fermentation could improve the sensory properties of seaweed and make it more attractive as a food ingredient,’ explains Professor Wender Bredie from the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, who co-led the project.

Seaweed with milder flavor and better texture

The researchers compared products containing untreated, fermented, and acidified seaweed at concentrations of 10% and 15%. The results were clear: products with fermented seaweed had a milder taste, less 'harbor-like' odor, and a more balanced and fresh flavor profile.





Why you should eat seaweed Seaweed is rich in nutrients. It contains vitamins (A, C, E, K) and minerals such as iron, calcium and magnesium.

Seaweed is high in dietary fibre, which aids digestion, and is a good source of plant protein – up to 15% in some species.

Seaweed contains antioxidants that protect cells from free radicals. It is low in calories and contains almost no fat – ideal for a healthy diet.

Seaweed is one of the best natural sources of iodine, which is essential for thyroid function. However, too much iodine can be harmful – therefore, variety and limited intake of species with high iodine content (such as kombu and sugar kelp) are recommended. Source: Danish Veterinary and Food Administration





‘Fermentation reduced the strong marine notes and gave a creamier and fresher taste – especially in the cream cheese. That’s a big advantage when using seaweed in products people know and expect to taste mild,’ says Wender Bredie.





Fermented seaweed also resulted in a firmer and more stable texture, particularly in the cream cheese, which was perceived as more 'chewy' and less runny than the other variants.





In a taste test with 160 participants, the majority preferred the cream cheese containing fermented seaweed. It received an average score of 7.2 out of 9, while the untreated version scored only 6.1.





‘It’s interesting to see that even at a relatively high seaweed concentration – 10% –the fermented version was still more popular. It shows that fermentation is not just a technical improvement, but something consumers can taste and appreciate,’ says Wender Bredie.

Outlook for future seaweed products

The study highlights fermentation as a promising method for developing new seaweed-based foods that taste good and offer high nutritional value. And although many participants were unaware of the health benefits of fermentation, there was strong interest in products that taste good – regardless of whether they are fermented.





‘If we can combine good taste with a sustainable and functional ingredient like seaweed, and at the same time inform consumers about the benefits, we have a strong foundation for new food innovations,’ says Wender Bredie.





He sees the study as a strong example of what food science can contribute. In particular, Wender Bredie highlights the interdisciplinary collaboration between sensory science, microbiology, and consumer research as a key strength of the project.





‘My motivation is to spark interest in food science. That’s why I hope our research can inspire more people to see the possibilities in the field,’ he concludes.





Reference: Vasileiou A, Jensen ALM, Westman SY, et al. Sensory and physical characterization of cream cheese and baobab spreads containing seaweed (Alaria esculenta) and effect of LAB fermentation on consumer acceptance. Future Foods. 2025;12:100765. doi: 10.1016/j.fufo.2025.100765





