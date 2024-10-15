Flatter Nanocrystals Could Pave Brighter Future for Solar Panels, TV Screens and More

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

From brighter TV screens to better medical diagnostics and more efficient solar panels, new Curtin-led research has discovered how to make more molecules stick to the surface of tiny nanocrystals, in a breakthrough that could lead to improvements in everyday technology.





Lead author Associate Professor Guohua Jia from Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said the study investigated how the shape of zinc sulfide nanocrystals affected how well molecules, known as ligands, stick to their surface.





“Ligands play a key role in controlling the behaviour and performance of zinc sulfide nanocrystals in various important technologies,” Associate Professor Jia said.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

“In a discovery that could open new possibilities for developing smarter, more advanced devices, our study found flatter, more even particles called nanoplatelets allow more ligands to attach tightly, compared to other shapes like nanodots and nanorods.





“By adjusting the shape of these particles, we were able to control how they interacted with their surroundings and make them more efficient in various applications.





“From brighter LED lights and screens to more efficient solar panels and more detailed medical imaging, the ability to control particle shapes could revolutionise product efficiency and performance.”





Associate Professor Jia said the discovery could enhance the performance of devices known as optoelectronics, which either produce light or use light to perform their functions.





“Optoelectronics are important in many modern technologies, including telecommunications, medical devices and energy production,” Associate Professor Jia said.





“The ability to efficiently manipulate light and electricity is central to the advancement of faster, more efficient and more compact electronic systems.





“This includes LEDs, which convert electricity into light and are used in everything from light bulbs to TV screens as well as solar cells that convert light into electrical energy, powering devices using sunlight.





“Other devices that could be advanced by this discovery include photodetectors that sense light and convert it into an electrical signal, such as in cameras and sensors, plus laser diodes used in fibre-optic communication that convert electrical signals into light for data transmission.”





Reference: Chen W, Xiao H, Zhang M, et al. Deciphering surface ligand density of colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals: shape matters. J Am Chem Soc. 2024:jacs.4c09592. doi: 10.1021/jacs.4c09592



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.