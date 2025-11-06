Fortifying Brownies With Insect Protein for a More Sustainable Diet

Read time: 3 minutes

In response to the global increase in demand for food, caused by demographic growth and population ageing, a team of researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya ( UOC ) has made progress in exploring a very promising alternative, but one that has yet to gain traction in the West: adding insect protein to our regular diet. The results of this project, published as open access in the journal Food Science and Nutrition , may be very valuable in response to the urgent need to reduce the environmental impact of the food system.





The research, led by doctoral student Marta Ros, flour made from mealworms (Tenebrio molitor) in the form of pasteurized dairy products and brownies, conducting the first tasting in the Mediterranean area to find out how well they are accepted in this cultural and culinary setting. The results were very positive, especially in the case of the brownies, finding that the hydrolysate improved their texture, making them softer and more elastic. This shows that, with the right formulation, products with insect protein can be attractive to consumers and have a place in our cuisine.





According to the authors of the research, including researchers at the UOC Anna Bach-Faig, who are also members of the Faculty of Health Sciences , the study shows that not all forms of insect protein have the same potential. Specifically, they found that hydrolysates, a product obtained by the hydrolysis of animal proteins using enzymes or acids, could be key to creating attractive, functional products with a high degree of sensory acceptance, opening up new possibilities for the food industry and public policies on protein diversification. Previous studies had already shown that insect protein in the form of flour, and not as whole foods in themselves, was clearly more acceptable to users, as it can be used in common food products.





The study, led by the Nutrition, Food, Health and Sustainability (NUTRALiSS) research group, worked with two product lines. Firstly, with pasteurized dairy products enriched with Tenebrio molitor flour, using three different types of flavouring: hazelnut, vanilla and both at the same time. The brownies were also made with three recipes: one with insect flour only, a second that added yoghurt and a third combining insect flour with hydrolysate. To assess which of these formulations was most acceptable, two independent tasting tests were carried out: 21 people over 60 years of age participated in the dairy test and another 25 aged between 19 and 73 took part in the brownies test.





In addition to significantly improving the texture of the product, adding hydrolysed protein made from Tenebrio molitor to brownies produced a more balanced nutritional profile, with a better protein/lipid ratio, and was more acceptable to consumers. In the case of enriched dairy products, the combination of hazelnut and vanilla flavours was rated most highly in the tasting, with an acceptability of 52.4%. "These results confirm that not all forms of insect protein have the same potential. The way in which they are incorporated into consumer products is key to achieving foods that, as well as being sustainable and nutritious, are liked by consumers," explained UOC researcher Marta Ros.

A sustainable protein alternative

In Europe, very few people eat insects, but it is common in regions of Asia, Africa and parts of America and Oceania. The mealworm is one of the insect species authorized for human consumption by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA), and also one of those most studied by science. It is noted for its high nutritional value, especially its quality protein content. Containing all the essential amino acids needed by the human body, it is comparable to traditional sources of protein such as meat and eggs. In addition, its healthy fats include polyunsaturated fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6 (key to cardiovascular and brain health) and monounsaturated fats that can help lower cholesterol. It is also a good source of minerals such as iron, zinc and calcium and vitamins such as B12 and riboflavin.





Mealworm production has a low environmental impact, clearly less than that of conventional sources of animal protein, generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions and using less water and land. Overall this makes the species a sustainable and nutritious alternative in the context of the current climate crisis.

New research in progress

One of the conclusions of the study is that, as well as insect meal, new alternatives such as hydrolysates need to be developed and incorporated into new food products that enjoy greater acceptance. Along these lines, UOC researchers affiliated to the eHealth Centre are already working on a new trial to compare conventional biscuits with biscuits made with Tenebrio molitor flour eaten after physical exercise, to determine their effect on blood and anthropometric parameters. "This is not a fad, but a real and sustainable alternative. Insects can be a source of protein of high biological value with attractive gastronomic applications and further research is needed in this regard", said Ros.





This study aligns with the UOC's research mission on Planetary health and well-being and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs ); in particular 2 ( Zero Hunger ), 3 ( Good Health and Well-being ), 12 ( Responsible Consumption and Production ) and 13 ( Climate Action ).





Reference: Ros‐Baró M, Puig MC, Chiva‐Blanch G, et al. Enrichment of pasteurized dairy product and brownie with edible insect ( tenebrio molitor ) to analyze acceptance using check‐all‐that‐apply methodology. Food Sci Nutr. 2025;13(11):e70925. doi: 10.1002/fsn3.70925





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.