Fossil Fuel Burning Is Speeding Up Shifts in Europe’s Winter Rainfall

As COP30 negotiations failed to secure new pledges to cut fossil fuels, new research shows that the burning of coal, oil and gas is already driving dangerous increases in winter rainfall across northern Europe—decades ahead of climate model projections.





Professor Hayley Fowler, Professor of Climate Change Impacts at Newcastle University, said: “What we saw recently in Monmouth is another stark reminder that the UK is already facing severe weather impacts driven by our continued reliance on fossil fuels. Our new study shows that winter rainfall is increasing far more quickly than climate models project—reaching levels now that models don’t detect until the 2040s."





“As fossil fuels were taken out of the COP30 decision text, it is vital that politicians understand the science: the risks are accelerating, and delaying action will put more lives at risk."





“I urge members of the public to contact their MP and ensure they attend the National Emergency Briefing on 27 November in Westminster, where I will be speaking alongside Chris Packham and many of the UK’s leading scientists. We urgently need our politicians to take these escalating weather events seriously. The UK must urgently transition away from fossil fuels and invest in resilience now, not decades from now.”